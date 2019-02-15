Log in
PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/15/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2019 / 17:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nicolas
Last name(s): Paalzow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PANTAFLIX AG

b) LEI
529900HQULSBCELVUD31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Subscription rights to shares as part of a stock option program

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 350,000 subscription rights to PANTAFLIX AG shares as part of a stock option program

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48977  15.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34,3 M
EBIT 2018 -6,27 M
Net income 2018 -2,97 M
Debt 2018 2,45 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 34,2 M
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,5 €
Spread / Average Target 412%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Mathis Schultz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Boris Machura Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Schönberger Member-Supervisory Board
Eerik Budarz Head-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG77.54%39
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO8.34%6 890
TOHO CO LTD0.51%6 711
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 503
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 204
CHINA FILM CO LTD9.99%4 342
