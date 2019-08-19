Log in
PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/19/2019 | 03:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PANTAFLIX AG

b) LEI
529900HQULSBCELVUD31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.21 EUR 110500.00 EUR
2.00 EUR 63304.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.1286 EUR 173804.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53327  19.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
