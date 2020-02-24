|
PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/24/2020 | 05:35am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.02.2020 / 11:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Klemens
|Last name(s):
|Hallmann
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.40 EUR
|16920.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.40 EUR
|16920.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|
|Holzstraße 30
|
|80469 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
56949 24.02.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
