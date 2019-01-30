PANTAFLIX AG: Stefan Langefeld to leave the Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel

30-Jan-2019

Munich, 30 January 2019. The Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stefan Langefeld, has resigned from the Management Board in agreement with the Supervisory Board as of the end of the current month. Mr. Nicolas Paalzow will remain the sole member of the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG for the time being. Mr. Langefeld has been the COO of PANTAFLIX AG since May 2017 and also has acted as the CEO and Chairman of the Management Board since 22 April 2018. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Langefeld for his commitment and the work performed.



