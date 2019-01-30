Log in
PANTAFLIX AG
PANTAFLIX AG: Stefan Langefeld to leave the Management Board

01/30/2019 | 10:20am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Personnel
30-Jan-2019 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stefan Langefeld to leave the Management Board

Munich, 30 January 2019. The Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stefan Langefeld, has resigned from the Management Board in agreement with the Supervisory Board as of the end of the current month. Mr. Nicolas Paalzow will remain the sole member of the Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG for the time being. Mr. Langefeld has been the COO of PANTAFLIX AG since May 2017 and also has acted as the CEO and Chairman of the Management Board since 22 April 2018. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Langefeld for his commitment and the work performed.

Investor Relations:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 89827227
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

 

30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, BX

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

771045  30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
