PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report  
PANTAFLIX : announces first series production for US streaming service Netflix

06/05/2019 | 03:35am EDT

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
PANTAFLIX AG announces first series production for US streaming service Netflix

05.06.2019 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG announces first series production for US streaming service Netflix

Munich, June 5, 2019. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), announces the production of another major and international series. With DAS LETZTE WORT (THE LAST WORD) the Munich-based media company will for the first time produce a series for the US streaming and film group Netflix (GSIN: 552484, ISIN: US64110L1061).

Anke Engelke takes on the leading role in the tragicomic series. She plays a funeral sermonist, who, after the death of her husband, loses faith in her work and control over her family. When she realizes that she can't let go of him, she begins to sabotage her husband's funeral until she finds the right words.

Showrunners of the six 45-minute episodes are Aron Lehmann (DAS SCHÖNSTE MÄDCHEN DER WELT, THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN THE WORLD) and Carlos V. Irmscher. Based on an idea by Thorsten Merten, Lehmann and Irmscher as head writers are also responsible for the scripts together with the authors Nora Valo and Carolina Zimmermann. Dan Maag and Daniel Sonnabend belong to the producer team of PANTALEON Films.

PANTAFLIX can already impressively boast other successfully realised series formats. For Amazon Prime Video, AMAZON's streaming service, PANTALEON Films and Warner Bros. produced two seasons of the thriller series YOU ARE WANTED. The second season after its launch in 70 countries was one of the five most-watched series of the weekend. BULLSPRIT TV followed for YouTube Premium, the paid content service of the Google subsidiary, another series production by PANTALEON in cooperation with Mediakraft Networks GmbH.

"With DAS LETZTE WORT we are continuing the successful path we have taken in the past to produce first-class series from Germany for a global audience in addition to our cinema business. After our cooperations with Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Premium, we are now looking forward to starting a new, exciting partnership with Netflix," says PANTAFLIX CEO Nicolas Paalzow.

Rachel Eggebeen, Director, Netflix Originals: "Together with the wonderful showrunner and director Aron Lehmann and his project DAS LETZTE WORT, we have the opportunity to add a whole new facet to the versatility of Anke Engelke as an actress and to present this German superstar to a global audience".

Anke Engelke about the project: "I'm really looking forward to DAS LETZTE WORT and the joint work and journey with Netflix, Pantaleon, the great director Aron Lehmann, the great book and the wonderful colleagues. Here, as in real life, drama and humour constantly collide. Family and relationships, loss and grief, life and death, the absurdities of life, the recovery of strength and courage, everything in it. Beautiful to howl."

About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. The company pursues a 360-degree approach with regards to production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative and production agency Creative Cosmos 15, the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD platform focuses on the global availability of international content.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., StudioCanal and Premiere Digital Services. In its home market of Germany, the Group has offices in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de


05.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 819341

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819341  05.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 32,4 M
EBIT 2018 -7,25 M
Net income 2018 -2,15 M
Debt 2018 2,45 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 27,6 M
