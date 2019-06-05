PANTAFLIX : announces first series production for US streaming service Netflix

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

PANTAFLIX AG announces first series production for US streaming service Netflix



05.06.2019 / 09:30

Munich, June 5, 2019. PANTALEON Films, a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), announces the production of another major and international series. With DAS LETZTE WORT (THE LAST WORD) the Munich-based media company will for the first time produce a series for the US streaming and film group Netflix (GSIN: 552484, ISIN: US64110L1061).

Anke Engelke takes on the leading role in the tragicomic series. She plays a funeral sermonist, who, after the death of her husband, loses faith in her work and control over her family. When she realizes that she can't let go of him, she begins to sabotage her husband's funeral until she finds the right words.

Showrunners of the six 45-minute episodes are Aron Lehmann (DAS SCHÖNSTE MÄDCHEN DER WELT, THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN THE WORLD) and Carlos V. Irmscher. Based on an idea by Thorsten Merten, Lehmann and Irmscher as head writers are also responsible for the scripts together with the authors Nora Valo and Carolina Zimmermann. Dan Maag and Daniel Sonnabend belong to the producer team of PANTALEON Films.

PANTAFLIX can already impressively boast other successfully realised series formats. For Amazon Prime Video, AMAZON's streaming service, PANTALEON Films and Warner Bros. produced two seasons of the thriller series YOU ARE WANTED. The second season after its launch in 70 countries was one of the five most-watched series of the weekend. BULLSPRIT TV followed for YouTube Premium, the paid content service of the Google subsidiary, another series production by PANTALEON in cooperation with Mediakraft Networks GmbH.

"With DAS LETZTE WORT we are continuing the successful path we have taken in the past to produce first-class series from Germany for a global audience in addition to our cinema business. After our cooperations with Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Premium, we are now looking forward to starting a new, exciting partnership with Netflix," says PANTAFLIX CEO Nicolas Paalzow.

Rachel Eggebeen, Director, Netflix Originals: "Together with the wonderful showrunner and director Aron Lehmann and his project DAS LETZTE WORT, we have the opportunity to add a whole new facet to the versatility of Anke Engelke as an actress and to present this German superstar to a global audience".



Anke Engelke about the project: "I'm really looking forward to DAS LETZTE WORT and the joint work and journey with Netflix, Pantaleon, the great director Aron Lehmann, the great book and the wonderful colleagues. Here, as in real life, drama and humour constantly collide. Family and relationships, loss and grief, life and death, the absurdities of life, the recovery of strength and courage, everything in it. Beautiful to howl."



