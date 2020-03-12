Log in
PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
PANTAFLIX : enters content licensing deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group for advertising-based streaming on PANTAFLIX

03/12/2020 | 06:35am GMT

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Agreement
PANTAFLIX AG enters content licensing deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group for advertising-based streaming on PANTAFLIX

12.03.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG enters content licensing deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group for advertising-based streaming on PANTAFLIX

Munich, March 12, 2020. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is further expanding its content offering through an agreement with the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on the licencing of content for the advertising-based AVoD offering of the group's own streaming platform PANTAFLIX. Users can already access a wide array of television series and films from Paramount Pictures' extensive library such as the groundbreaking comedy "Freaks and Geeks", the sci-fi mini-series "Steven Spielberg Presents Taken", the Academy(R) Award-winning "Rango" and the German action/comedy "Offroad" - free of charge and without registration. Further content will be continuously added in the upcoming months.

Manuel Uhlitzsch, CCO of PANTAFLIX AG: "We are pleased to be able to provide our users with more high-quality content free of charge. This deal improves our position in the dynamically growing streaming market, giving us more premium entertainment to attract additional users."

Bernhard Schwab, Senior Vice President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group: "PANTAFLIX has exceptional experience and expertise and we are thrilled to be working with them to deliver our world-class content to fans throughout Germany."

Through this new agreement, the content offering on PANTAFLIX will be expanded with global hits from one of the world's largest studios and affirms the company's position as a leading distributor.

The PANTAFLIX VoD platform with its TVoD and AVoD access channels offers film fans the right model for their needs.
 

About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

About ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group:
ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division's portfolio is comprised of some of the world's most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS Television Distribution, CBS News, SHOWTIME Networks and Viacom brands. The division also has the largest distributed library of series and film titles, including global franchises such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS," "Star Trek," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Transformers," "Mission: Impossible," and more. In addition, the division licenses a diverse lineup of scripted and unscripted formats for local production and participates in international co-productions. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group is a division of ViacomCBS Inc.

PANTAFLIX Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group
Brenda Ciccone
Tel.: +1 323.956.8091
E-Mail: brenda_ciccone@paramount.com


12.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com; i.burkhardt@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 994909

 
End of News DGAP News Service

994909  12.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
