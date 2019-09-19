DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Market launch

PANTAFLIX exclusively presents the 4th and 5th season of the successful format KRASS KLASSENFAHRT - the green light for the new advertising-financed VOD offering from pantaflix.com



19.09.2019 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PANTAFLIX exclusively presents the 4th and 5th season of the successful format KRASS KLASSENFAHRT - the green light for the new advertising-financed VOD offering from pantaflix.com



- Successful format with social media stars is the first production for AVoD

- Famous YouTuber duo Jonas Ems and Jonas Wuttke have been successfully won exclusively for season 4 and 5

- Total cast of KRASS KLASSENFAHRT reaches over 7 million followers via social media



Munich, September 19, 2019. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) continues to keep the pace of implementation high in its strategic expansion. With KRASS KLASSENFAHRT, PANTAFLIX gains another exciting young series format. Together with the producers, leading actors and well-known YouTube stars, Jonas Ems and Jonas Wuttke (who together boast more than 3 million followers on YouTube and Instagram), the fourth and then the fifth season of the series, which was previously shown on the TV streaming service Joyn, will be released exclusively on pantaflix.com, starting October 11, 2019. PANTAFLIX has also secured an exclusive initial option for all subsequent seasons. In total, the series regularly reaches more than one million hits via secondary exploitation on YouTube alone. At peak times, it can even reach up to four million.

For PANTAFLIX users there will also be a premiere: KRASS KLASSENFAHRT will be shown in the new Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVoD) offering. The beta phase of the new advertising-financed access will start at the same time as the series launches. In this way, users will not only be able to enjoy the series for free and exclusively, but also many other content items. As for all other episodes of KRASS KLASSENFAHRT, they will first be shown on pantaflix.com and will be played on YouTube at different times. The entire free offer on PANTAFLIX will be continually expanded in the coming weeks and months and extended by numerous other highlights. PantaStudios and Moonvibe, the production company of Jonas Ems and Jonas Wuttke, are already working on the realization of the first joint PANTAFLIX original production.

"We are happy and proud at the same time that we could win Jonas Ems and Jonas Wuttke, two of the most renowned social media personalities for us. The cooperation impressively confirms our strategic approach to offer and market high-quality productions with wide-reaching social media stars via our own technology platform pantaflix.com. It is also an invitation to all creative content producers and Youtube creators to take a closer look at PANTAFLIX and PantaStudios," says PANTAFLIX Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Manuel Uhlitzsch.

Jonas Ems and Jonas Wuttke agree: "We are very much looking forward to working closely with PANTAFLIX. Together, we want to raise KRASS KLASSENFAHRT as well as the planned new PANTAFLIX original production to a new level".

Next to Ems and Wuttke, a lot of other YouTube stars play with KRASS KLASSENFAHRT. Altogether, the cast reaches over 7 million users through its followers on various social media channels such as YouTube and Instagram.



About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.



Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de