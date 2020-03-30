Log in
PANTAFLIX : expects negative impacts of the corona pandemic, a specific outlook for the 2020 financial year is consequently not possible at present

03/30/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Forecast
PANTAFLIX expects negative impacts of the corona pandemic, a specific outlook for the 2020 financial year is consequently not possible at present

30-March-2020 / 19:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX expects negative impacts of the corona pandemic, a specific outlook for the 2020 financial year is consequently not possible at present

Munich, March 30, 2020. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), due to the corona pandemic, has needed to interrupt all filming activities on official order and, respectively, postpone further projects in planning for an indefinite period of time. The temporary interruption of production relates to one film production in progress and two film productions which have been in preparation. It is planned to resume shooting as soon as possible, although the timing will depend on the further course of the pandemic and its impact on economic and social life. PANTAFLIX AG also expects possible delays in further productions planned for the 2020 financial year. Therefore, the Company has applied for short-time working for a large number of employees starting April 1, 2020, in view of the expected loss of working hours and to protect the employees. Simultaneously, the use of all available governmental assistance measures at federal and state levels has been examined and in some cases already applied for. By doing so, the Company intends to secure its business operations in the long term and to prepare for the restoration of its operations after the restrictions imposed in the course of the pandemic have expired.

Against this background, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG today discussed the status and outlook as well as the courses of action and decided on a strategic evaluation process for a further sustainable optimization of the Company. This evaluation may have an impact on the current structure of the Company, up to and including a spin-off and possible sale or partial sale of individual business units.

The corona pandemic will have adverse effects on the business activities of PANTAFLIX AG. At the present time, no reliable information can be provided concerning the duration or the extent of these adverse effects. PANTAFLIX AG will publish its financial figures for 2019 in June 2020 and then provide an assessment of the impacts of the corona pandemic.

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de

30-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com; i.burkhardt@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1010539

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1010539  30-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
