PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
PANTAFLIX : resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

02/18/2019 | 05:50am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

18-Feb-2019 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANTAFLIX AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions from authorized capital with private placement

Munich, 18 February 2019. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG, Munich, (ISIN DE000A12UPJ7, GSIN A12UPJ) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 13,975,500 by issuing 1,397,550 new no-par value bearer shares (this corresponds to 10.0% of the current issued share capital) against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of 1 January 2018.

The 1,397,550 new shares will be placed in a private placement under exclusion of the subscription right pursuant to Section 186 Paragraph 3 Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act. An oral subscription confirmation by a strategic investor for the capital increase has been obtained. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The capital increase supports the financing of the further growth. Further, with support of the new investor additional strategic options in the operating business shall be developed.

18 February 2019
The Management Board

Investor Relations:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 89827227
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

 

18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

776885  18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34,3 M
EBIT 2018 -6,27 M
Net income 2018 -2,97 M
Debt 2018 2,45 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 40,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Mathis Schultz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Boris Machura Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Schönberger Member-Supervisory Board
Eerik Budarz Head-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG112.32%46
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO8.97%6 931
TOHO CO LTD0.64%6 714
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%5 434
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%5 236
CHINA FILM CO LTD10.27%4 356
