Pantaflix : AUERHAUS trailer release

The Auerhaus trailer is published and gives the starting signal for the countdown to the theatrical release on December 5th 2019.

The film is based on the novel (published by Blumenbar, a label of Aufbau Verlag) by blockbuster author Bov Bjerg with more than 250,000 hard copies sold and staged at 40 German drama theaters.

The film receives funding from the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW GmbH, the Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA, German Federal Film Board) and the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM).