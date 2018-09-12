Log in
PANTAFLIX AG
Pantaflix : 'Bullsprit' - PANTALEON Films produces together with Mediakraft a first YouTube Original for the premium offer of the Google subsidiary

09/12/2018 | 11:35am CEST

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
'Bullsprit' - PANTALEON Films produces together with Mediakraft a first YouTube Original for the premium offer of the Google subsidiary

12.09.2018 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

"Bullsprit" - PANTALEON Films produces together with Mediakraft a first YouTube Original for the premium offer of the Google subsidiary

Munich, 12 September 2018. PANTALEON Films GmbH today celebrates the launch of the YouTube Originals series "Bullsprit" (bull petrol) for the self-production segment in the premium offer of the Google subsidiary. With the series production "Bullsprit", the wholly owned subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG is one of only three German producers who realized a VoD self-production for YouTube Premium. "Bullsprit" was created in collaboration with the Mediakraft Networks GmbH.

Nicolas Paalzow, Chief Production Officer (CPO) of PANTAFLIX AG: "With the YouTube Original 'Bullsprit', we are expanding our portfolio in the field of VoD production and winning an important partner. Being one of three German producers to produce for the premium segment of the Google subsidiary underlines our attractiveness as a reference for the global players in the industry. We are very pleased about that, of course."

About "Bullsprit TV"
The main roles in the fictional series are played by YouTuber trio Bullshit TV, which consists of Sebastian Meichsner (Nick) and Philipp Meichsner (Sammy) as well as Christian Manazidis (Jannis). Performers cast in other roles include Oliver Korittke, Ralf Richter, Andrea Sawatzki, the rap artist Haftbefehl ("arrest warrant"), Friedrich Liechtenstein, Lore Richter, musical duo "Die Lochis" and Aylin Werner. In "Bullsprit", Jannis faces the challenge of successfully managing the run-down petrol station of his late uncle Stavros (Friedrich Liechtenstein) together with his friends Sammy and Nick for a month, so that he can eventually inherit it. No problem for the three of them? Wrong! A holdup, a dangerous undercover operation, a scheming company that puts obstacles in the way and chaotic friends - Jannis faces the most difficult task of his life. Will the petrol station end up his? His uncle's notary (Oliver Korittke) keeps an eye on progress and decides on success and failure.

Background on YouTube Originals
With the launch of YouTube Premium, users of the platform can watch videos ad-free videos for a monthly surcharge. In the YouTube Originals segment, the company will offer high-quality self-productions with young talents primarily from its own YouTube cosmos.


About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of Europe's fastest-growing media companies. The company pursues a 360-degree approach to production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films, series and the related rights. In addition to the traditional film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the cloud-based video-on-demand (VoD) platform PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The focus of the VoD platform is on making international content available on a global level. With this move, PANTAFLIX is tapping a vital and continuously growing market and addressing more than 258 million expats and people living outside their native country worldwide.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with prestigious partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., StudioCanal and Premiere Digital Services. In its home market of Germany, the Group has offices in Berlin, Cologne, Munich and Frankfurt am Main. In digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, PANTAFLIX AG has a unique management team with deep roots in the film/TV and technology industry.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Corporate Communications
Felicitas Onnen
Head of Communications
Holzstr. 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0)89 2323 855 0
E-Mail: f.onnen@pantaflix.com

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 89827227
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.com


12.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

722529  12.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
