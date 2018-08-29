Log in
PANTAFLIX AG (PAL)
Pantaflix : Remake-deal - First PANTAFLIX film to be adapted for the Chinese market

08/29/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Remake-deal - First PANTAFLIX film to be adapted for the Chinese market

29.08.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Remake-deal - First PANTAFLIX film to be adapted for the Chinese market

Munich, August 29, 2018. First Chinese remake - For the first time, PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) sells a remake-film license to China. The production company China Lion Entertainment Production Inc. will produce a new adaptation of the box office hit "The Most Beautiful Day" for the Chinese market and with a Chinese cast. "The Most Beautiful Day" was produced by PANTALEON Films GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG, in co-production with Erfttal Film- & Fernsehproduktion GmbH & Co. KG and Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH.

"Asia represents a significant market to our company. Therefore, the sale of our first remake to China is an important step in our strategy to produce blockbusters from Germany with international potential ", says Nicolas Paalzow, CPO of PANTAFLIX AG.

Stefan Langefeld, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG: "We think, plan and act globally and our operational sphere is expanding increasingly in this respect. This license sale to China Lion Entertainment Production Inc. demonstrates our growth within the global production and digital business."

"The Most Beautiful Day" successfully opened in German cinemas on February 25, 2016 starring Matthias Schweighöfer and Florian David Fitz in the leads.


About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of Europe's fastest-growing media companies. The company pursues a 360-degree approach to production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films, series and the related rights. In addition to the traditional film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the cloud-based video-on-demand (VoD) platform PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The focus of the VoD platform is on making international content available on a global level. With this move, PANTAFLIX is tapping a vital and continuously growing market and addressing more than 258 million expats and people living outside their native country worldwide.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with prestigious partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., StudioCanal and Premiere Digital Services. In its home market of Germany, the Group has offices in Berlin, Cologne, Munich and Frankfurt am Main. In digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, PANTAFLIX AG has a unique management team with deep roots in the film/TV and technology industry.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Corporate Communications
Felicitas Onnen
Head of Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 2323 855 0
E-Mail: f.onnen@pantaflix.com

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 89827227
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.com


29.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718199  29.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
