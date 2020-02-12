Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pantaflix AG    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pantaflix : Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influencer Leoo Balys begins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:05am EST

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influencer Leoo Balys begins

12.02.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influencer Leoo Balys begins

Munich, February 12, 2020. LEOO HILFT is the name of the brand-new original production of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7). The shooting of the series with the successful influencer Leoo Balys (almost 2.5 million followers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok) will start in March 2020. With six episodes, the first season will be available this spring on PANTAFLIX's advertising-based streaming offering. Up to three seasons of the format are still planned for 2020. The PANTAFLIX Studios production is already now getting a great feedback. Within the first 24 hours only, the call-up trailer for the format received about 100,000 views.

PANTAFLIX continues to keep up the momentum with its Originals in terms of content expansion. After the fourth and fifth seasons of KRASS KLASSENFAHRT, with seven-digit streaming figures, the Munich media company once again sets on the high dynamic innovative power of its own production unit PANTAFLIX Studios in Berlin with LEOO HILFT. Fans can look forward to an absolutely authentic mentoring format with Leoo Balys. In any case, the focus is on the community, which can get in direct contact with Leoo. She gives selected fans helpful tips for the trickiest daily problems. No matter whether it's a first date or bullying at school, LEOO HILFT can help - if necessary, with the support of experts. The goal is to encourage in particular young people and to correctly tackle and solve problems together.

"I am looking forward to my new series and to getting even closer in touch with my fans. With PANTAFLIX, I have found a strong, creative and experienced team around me and an ideal home for LEOO HILFT," says Leoo Balys.

"Already with KRASS KLASSENFAHRT we have shown how to score with innovative content in the streaming sector. With a relatively small effort, we are accessing a huge community through the coverage of young creators. The exclusivity of our original productions also strengthens the PANTAFLIX brand core and makes our offering a distinctive experience for our users," says Manuel Uhlitzsch, CCO of PANTAFLIX AG.

About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
Website: www.crossalliance.de


12.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com; i.burkhardt@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 973557

 
End of News DGAP News Service

973557  12.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=973557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PANTAFLIX AG
04:05aPANTAFLIX : Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influe..
EQ
02/11PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/30PANTAFLIX AG : AVoD beta phase exceeds expectations in the 4th quarter 2019 - Fu..
EQ
01/22PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/15PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/09PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PANTAFLIX : PantaSounds signs on singer Peachy and produces first single SANS SO..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 37,1 M
EBIT 2019 -6,15 M
Net income 2019 -5,95 M
Finance 2019 0,80 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,99x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 32,9 M
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,85  €
Last Close Price 1,95  €
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Paalzow Chief Executive Officer
Mathis Schultz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schlüter Chief Operating Officer
Eerik Budarz Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Boris Machura Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG17.35%36
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%12 573
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%9 639
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY2.97%7 267
TOHO CO., LTD.-7.00%6 761
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-11.68%4 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group