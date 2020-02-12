Pantaflix : Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influencer Leoo Balys begins

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influencer Leoo Balys begins



12.02.2020 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shooting of new PANTAFLIX Original Production LEOO HILFT with influencer Leoo Balys begins

Munich, February 12, 2020. LEOO HILFT is the name of the brand-new original production of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7). The shooting of the series with the successful influencer Leoo Balys (almost 2.5 million followers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok) will start in March 2020. With six episodes, the first season will be available this spring on PANTAFLIX's advertising-based streaming offering. Up to three seasons of the format are still planned for 2020. The PANTAFLIX Studios production is already now getting a great feedback. Within the first 24 hours only, the call-up trailer for the format received about 100,000 views.

PANTAFLIX continues to keep up the momentum with its Originals in terms of content expansion. After the fourth and fifth seasons of KRASS KLASSENFAHRT, with seven-digit streaming figures, the Munich media company once again sets on the high dynamic innovative power of its own production unit PANTAFLIX Studios in Berlin with LEOO HILFT. Fans can look forward to an absolutely authentic mentoring format with Leoo Balys. In any case, the focus is on the community, which can get in direct contact with Leoo. She gives selected fans helpful tips for the trickiest daily problems. No matter whether it's a first date or bullying at school, LEOO HILFT can help - if necessary, with the support of experts. The goal is to encourage in particular young people and to correctly tackle and solve problems together.

"I am looking forward to my new series and to getting even closer in touch with my fans. With PANTAFLIX, I have found a strong, creative and experienced team around me and an ideal home for LEOO HILFT," says Leoo Balys.

"Already with KRASS KLASSENFAHRT we have shown how to score with innovative content in the streaming sector. With a relatively small effort, we are accessing a huge community through the coverage of young creators. The exclusivity of our original productions also strengthens the PANTAFLIX brand core and makes our offering a distinctive experience for our users," says Manuel Uhlitzsch, CCO of PANTAFLIX AG.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de