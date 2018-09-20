Pantaflix : VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South America and is now live in 68 countries

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South America and is now live in 68 countries



20.09.2018 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South America and is now live in 68 countries



Munich, 20 September 2018. The global rollout is happening fast - as of now, PANTAFLIX Technologies GmbH is making the content of its streaming platform PANTAFLIX available in Central and South America. With this introduction, PANTAFLIX opens up access to 400 million Spanish speaking people. Starting immediately, film-lovers can use PANTAFLIX and access content from their home country in 68 countries worldwide and in seven languages (English, German, Chinese, Turkish, Polish, French and Spanish). In addition to the 23 newly added Central and South American countries such as Chile, Mexico and Brazil, PANTAFLIX's territories also include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the USA, Europe as well as key Asian markets.



"With an impressive rollout-speed, we have made PANTAFLIX available in 68 countries worldwide," explains Stefan Langefeld, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. "This year alone, we implemented two major rollouts and are proud to additionally announce the launch of the Spanish language. A language, which potentially opens up access to 400 million Spanish speaking users. With this extensive rollout, we are marking an important milestone. Further territories will follow in the future, as we pursue our claim to globally provide people with content they love."





About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of Europe's fastest-growing media companies. The company pursues a 360-degree approach to production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films, series and the related rights. In addition to the traditional film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the cloud-based video-on-demand (VoD) platform PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The focus of the VoD platform is on making international content available on a global level. With this move, PANTAFLIX is tapping a vital and continuously growing market and addressing more than 258 million expats and people living outside their native country worldwide.



PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with prestigious partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., StudioCanal and Premiere Digital Services. In its home market of Germany, the Group has offices in Berlin, Cologne, Munich and Frankfurt am Main. In digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, PANTAFLIX AG has a unique management team with deep roots in the film/TV and technology industry.



For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.



Corporate Communications:

PANTAFLIX AG

Felicitas Onnen

Head of Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 2323 855 0

E-Mail: f.onnen@pantaflix.com



Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 89827227

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.com

20.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

