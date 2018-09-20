Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pantaflix AG    PAL   DE000A12UPJ7

PANTAFLIX AG (PAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Pantaflix : VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South America and is now live in 68 countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:35am CEST

DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South America and is now live in 68 countries

20.09.2018 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South America and is now live in 68 countries

Munich, 20 September 2018. The global rollout is happening fast - as of now, PANTAFLIX Technologies GmbH is making the content of its streaming platform PANTAFLIX available in Central and South America. With this introduction, PANTAFLIX opens up access to 400 million Spanish speaking people. Starting immediately, film-lovers can use PANTAFLIX and access content from their home country in 68 countries worldwide and in seven languages (English, German, Chinese, Turkish, Polish, French and Spanish). In addition to the 23 newly added Central and South American countries such as Chile, Mexico and Brazil, PANTAFLIX's territories also include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the USA, Europe as well as key Asian markets.

"With an impressive rollout-speed, we have made PANTAFLIX available in 68 countries worldwide," explains Stefan Langefeld, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. "This year alone, we implemented two major rollouts and are proud to additionally announce the launch of the Spanish language. A language, which potentially opens up access to 400 million Spanish speaking users. With this extensive rollout, we are marking an important milestone. Further territories will follow in the future, as we pursue our claim to globally provide people with content they love."


About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of Europe's fastest-growing media companies. The company pursues a 360-degree approach to production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films, series and the related rights. In addition to the traditional film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the cloud-based video-on-demand (VoD) platform PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The focus of the VoD platform is on making international content available on a global level. With this move, PANTAFLIX is tapping a vital and continuously growing market and addressing more than 258 million expats and people living outside their native country worldwide.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with prestigious partners such as Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., StudioCanal and Premiere Digital Services. In its home market of Germany, the Group has offices in Berlin, Cologne, Munich and Frankfurt am Main. In digital expert Stefan Langefeld and media manager Nicolas Paalzow, PANTAFLIX AG has a unique management team with deep roots in the film/TV and technology industry.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Corporate Communications:
PANTAFLIX AG
Felicitas Onnen
Head of Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 2323 855 0
E-Mail: f.onnen@pantaflix.com

Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0)89 89827227
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.com


20.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50
Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519
E-mail: ir@pantaflix.com
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7
WKN: A12UPJ
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

725443  20.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725443&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANTAFLIX AG
08:35aPANTAFLIX : VoD platform PANTAFLIX celebrates rollout in Central and South Ameri..
EQ
09/12PANTAFLIX : 'Bullsprit' - PANTALEON Films produces together with Mediakraft a fi..
EQ
08/29PANTAFLIX : Remake-deal - First PANTAFLIX film to be adapted for the Chinese mar..
EQ
08/16PANTAFLIX AG : ?Germany's most successful film series, Fack ju Göhte, is now ava..
EQ
08/09PANTAFLIX AG : VoD platform PANTAFLIX and Red Arrow Studios International reach ..
EQ
08/01PANTAFLIX : and Warner Bros. Entertainment agree on comprehensive content deal f..
EQ
07/27PANTAFLIX : and Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH reach agreement on content provi..
EQ
07/25ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PANTAFLIX : Resolution to issue bonus shares - strong..
EQ
07/12PANTAFLIX : signs global distribution agreement with one of the worlds leading s..
EQ
07/06PANTAFLIX AG : PANTALEON Films adapts best-selling novel 'So Near the Horizon' w..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42,9 M
EBIT 2018 5,83 M
Net income 2018 6,50 M
Finance 2018 11,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,48
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 97,3 M
Chart PANTAFLIX AG
Duration : Period :
Pantaflix AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTAFLIX AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 185 €
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Langefeld Chief Executive Officer
Mathis Schultz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Boris Machura Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Schönberger Member-Supervisory Board
Eerik Budarz Head-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTAFLIX AG-59.49%114
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 205
TOHO CO LTD-10.82%5 812
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 937
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 544
CHINA FILM CO LTD-18.31%3 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.