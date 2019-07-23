DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Successful Annual General Meeting of PANTAFLIX AG: New major shareholder Klemens Hallmann elected member of the Supervisory Board



23.07.2019 / 16:13

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Successful Annual General Meeting of PANTAFLIX AG: New major shareholder Klemens Hallmann elected member of the Supervisory Board

- High output in film production - PantaStudios as the new production unit

- Expansion of advertising and subscription-based video-on-demand offers proceeds as planned

- High approval of all proposed resolutions

Munich, July 23, 2019. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) today held its Annual General Meeting in Munich. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were granted approval by the shareholders with clear majorities.

New election of the Supervisory Board - New major shareholder Klemens Hallmann elected to the Supervisory Board



The representative of the major shareholder BlackMars Capital GmbH submitted an exceptional proposal in agreement with the Company for the election of Klemens Hallmann to the Supervisory Board during the regular new elections of the Supervisory Board, whose term of office duly expired on July 23, 2019. Klemens Hallmann with the Hallmann International Investment GmbH has recently become a key shareholder of PANTAFLIX AG. He is, among other things, founder and owner of the Vienna-based, internationally active Hallmann Corporate Group which deals primarily with real estate and investment acquisitions. Furthermore, Hallmann is owner of the Hallmann Entertainment Company and key shareholder of Filmhouse Germany AG. He is also the producer of numerous international documentary and film projects and therefore brings a lot of experience with him.

"I know many companies in the media sector. None of them has impressed me as much as PANTAFLIX AG and its team during the last years. Highly visionary, innovative and dynamic - and a strong emphasis on success and mass products. I am very proud to be able to actively participate in the success of the PANTAFLIX Group as a key shareholder and as a member of the Supervisory Board. I will continue to expand my investment and pave the way for PANTAFLIX with my international network of top class contacts", said Klemens Hallmann. He was not able to be in Munich personally due to a journey abroad.

The term of office of the new members of the Supervisory Board Klemens Hallmann, Marcus Machura and Marc Schönberger ends with the Annual General Meeting that decides on the approval for the financial year 2023. In the following constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Marcus Machura as Chairman and Marc Schönberger as Deputy Chairman.

CEO Nicolas Paalzow: "I am looking forward to continuing the trustful cooperation with the new Supervisory Board. With Klemens Hallmann, our Supervisory Board will not only be enriched by an extraordinary entrepreneur and key shareholder who firmly believes in the great potential of PANTAFLIX AG, but also by an excellent partner who will help us develop the great potential in all our business segments to the full. We are now in an excellent position for our upcoming great moves - especially in the video-on-demand area."

Higher output in the production business



CEO Nicolas Paalzow reported on the results of the past 2018 financial year and gave a positive outlook for the future.

With ABIKALYPSE, DEM HORIZONT SO NAH, RESISTANCE and AUERHAUS, four productions of the wholly-owned subsidiary PANTALEON Films will be released in 2019. This subsidiary will also be producing for the first time for the US streaming group Netflix (GSIN: 552484). The six-part series "The Last Word" is currently under preparation in Berlin. PANTALEON is currently developing more than 70 additional formats for national and international evaluation.

"We are extremely proud of our successful placement in the content sector. Without content, there is no sustainable offer in the media sector. With our production activities, we play a major role from the very first moment of a project. This is the only way to meaningfully benefit from all revenues over many years," said CEO Paalzow to the shareholders.

Expansion of video-on-demand activities

During the Annual General Meeting, Nicolas Paalzow provided more details about the further development of the VoD platform pantaflix.com. In mid May 2019, PANTAFLIX AG already announced its intention to significantly broaden the existing offering. In addition to the usual transaction-based model, users will in future be able to access their favourite contents via subscription (SVoD) or free of charge via an advertisement-financed access channel (AVoD). The individual service elements will be successively launched throughout the first half of 2020. PANTAFLIX benefits respectively from the subscription fees or the revenues from sales of advertising times. The existing PANTAFLIX premium content will be further expanded to include additional high-quality content.

PANTAFLIX is therefore establishing the new PantaStudios production unit for this purpose. It bundles the production and marketing expertise of the group in order to realize innovative in-house productions (originals) in different format lengths with protagonists with a high social media reach and to publish them worldwide via pantaflix.com or the associated mobile applications. Content providers benefit from additional distribution channels for their productions; the new service offers users a customized access path and a larger range of content. In his speech, Nicolas Paalzow underlined once again that the video-on-demand offer of PANTAFLIX AG, through further expansion, is not more clearly a competitor to existing offers such as Netflix (GSIN: 552484) or Amazon Prime (GSIN: 906866), but rather a complementary, unique and a service radically focused on a young, digital and highly-mobile target group.

The voting results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting are available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company website pantaflixgroup.com.

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is a media and technology company with a clear growth strategy. Through the efficient integration of all Group divisions, the company achieves a high degree of integration with regard to the production, distribution, exploitation and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. In addition to the classic film production business PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds, the brand integration unit March & Friends and the creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 the cloud-based video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX is also part of the Group. The VoD-platform focusses on providing users with a tailor-made premium content offering via all relevant access channels.

PANTAFLIX AG cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Netflix, StudioCanal, Warner Bros. and others. The Group is represented in Berlin, Cologne and Munich.

Further information is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de