Pantheon International : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Pantheon International Plc ('PIP' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of PIP is pleased to announce the appointment of Dame Sue Owen DCB as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees with effect from 31 October 2019.

Dame Sue Owenis an economist with over 30 years' experience in government, including 14 years at the Treasury. She led the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from 2013-2019, having also worked in the British Embassy in Washington, No. 10, the Department of International Development and as Strategy Director General in the Department of Work and Pensions overseeing a £200bn budget. She has considerable experience of governance, making Board and chair appointments including at the BBC, Channel 4, Ofcom, Gambling Commission and Tate. Sue chaired the civil service charity, and was the Civil Service Diversity Champion, leading a review of bullying and harassment in 2018.

There are no other details or disclosures to be made which are required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules for the appointment of Dame Sue Owen.

Sir Laurie Magnus, Chairman of PIP, commented: 'I am delighted that Sue will be joining the Board of PIP. Her extensive background in senior government and public finance, together with her work in governance and inclusion, will be of great value to the Board. She will receive a warm welcome when she joins us at the end of October.'

PIP is a listed FTSE 250 private equity investment trust, overseen by an independent Board of Directors and managed by Pantheon, one of the leading private equity investment managers globally. PIP offers investors a liquid, differentiated entry point to the excellent growth potential of global private equity, with access to the primary, secondary and co-investment opportunities of some of the best managers in the world. The company has a track record of outperformance, and manages risk through diversification and rigorous selection based on Pantheon's extensive experience and international platform.

