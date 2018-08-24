Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pantheon Resources Plc    PANR   GB00B125SX82

PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC (PANR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 05:35:13 pm
16.61 GBp   +0.67%
08:17aPANTHEON RESOUR : Corporate Update - 24 August 2018
PU
08/07PANTHEON RESOUR : Corporate Update - 7 August 2018
PU
07/16PANTHEON RESOUR : Corporate Update - 16 July 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pantheon Resources : Corporate Update - 24 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:17am CEST

24th August 2018

Pantheon Resources plc 
Corporate update

Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or "the Company"), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration company with a 50% - 75% working interest in several conventional project areas in Tyler and Polk Counties, onshore East Texas provides the following update:

Appointment of expert technical consultant

Pantheon is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Dr. Eric van Oort as a technical consultant to the company. Prof. Dr. van Oort is the B.J. Lancaster Professor of Petroleum & Geosystems Engineering at the University of Texas in Austin. In addition to being a respected academic authority in the Oil & Gas sector, Eric has extensive experience in drilling and completion technology, having worked in a variety of senior roles for Royal Dutch Shell over a period of 20 years, culminating in his appointment as Wells Technology & Performance Improvement Manager for Shell 's US operations from 2006 - 2012. Chief amongst Prof. Dr. Van Oort's many areas of recognised expertise is his work (bothpublished and in the field) on well construction and well performance optimisation which, together with his expertiseinwell bore geomechanics, position him perfectly to advise on future drilling operations.

Prof. Dr. van Oort was appointed following a series of technical discussions covering both geology and the operational performance to date. Prof. Dr. van Oort is considered to be a leading expert in certain drilling disciplines directly relevant to our asset base. Pantheon has repeatedly stated its belief in the geological potential of our acreage, with the issues experienced to date largely operational. This appointment should help address the operational challenges that have occurred during the drilling of our previous wells. The Board believes that the appointment of Prof. Dr. van Oort will further bolster the technical resources within our company. We believe the combined expertise of Sierra Hamilton technical consultants, Prof. Dr. van Oort and Art Berman will serve to advance the project, and the interests of all shareholders, as we move forward.

Tyler County Gas Processing

We are pleased to report that the advance work to begin clearing trees from the right of way of the pipeline in Tyler County began on 21 August 2018. Guidance on timing for completion of the gathering line connecting VOS#1 to the nearby Enterprise pipeline has not changed with first production targeted for mid October 2018.

Update on Vision

We can confirm that negotiations with the Estate of Bobby Gray, following his passing in June 2018, are at an advanced stage as Pantheon seeks to increase its working interest in the project to 100% and thereby assume full control and operatorship of the asset. The intended terms of any such agreement with the Estate are expected to be largely as outlined in our RNS dated 7 August 2018. Pantheon is seeking to formalise an agreement with Mr. Gray's family in a sensitive and fair manner and will of course update shareholders as and when these negotiations conclude.

In parallel with the negotiations with the Estate, the Company is in discussions with a view to concluding a farm-out of the Company's Polk and Tyler County assets. Technical due diligence is presently under way with one party having progressed to a discussion of commercial considerations. As previously reported, the objective is for the farm-in partner to provide funding (and possibly operatorship if appropriate) for drilling operations in exchange for a working interest in the project. The Board will notify shareholders as appropriate as these negotiations move towards a conclusion.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Cheatham, said the following:

"I am truly delighted Pantheon has attracted an industry expert of the calibre of Professor Dr. Eric van Oort. In securing his services as a consultant to the company, I have no doubt he will bring his widely recognised expertise to bear as our project in east Texas advances. Preliminary work has already begun in Tyler County to clear the trees along the right of way in preparation for the installation of the gathering line connecting VOS#1 to the Enterprise pipeline. Anticipated cash flow from gas sales from VOS#1 alone should more than cover Pantheon's annual overheads.

"Pantheon is negotiating with a number of different parties to secure the future success of our project in East Texas and to unlock the potential value of our asset for all shareholders. Whilst I cannot guarantee the successful conclusion of these negotiations, we have made significant progress since we last updated the market on 7 August 2018 and I look forward to providing a further update to fellow shareholders as soon as possible."

-Ends -

Further information:

Pantheon Resources plc

+44 20 7484 5361

Jay Cheatham, CEO

Justin Hondris, Director, Finance and Corporate Development

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited(Nominated Adviser and broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Nicholas Rhodes

FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

For further information on Pantheon Resources plc, see the website at: www.pantheonresources.com

The information contained within this RNS is considered to be inside information prior to its release.

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Pantheon Resources plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC
08:17aPANTHEON RESOURCES : Corporate Update - 24 August 2018
PU
08/07PANTHEON RESOURCES : Corporate Update - 7 August 2018
PU
07/16PANTHEON RESOURCES : Corporate Update - 16 July 2018
PU
06/14PANTHEON RESOURCES : Corporate Update - 14 June 2018
PU
06/05PANTHEON RESOURCES : Corporate Update - 5 June 2018
PU
06/04PANTHEON RESOURCES : Operational Update - 4 June 2018
PU
04/10PANTHEON RESOURCES : Shares Fall On Texas Well Production Disappointment
AQ
04/09PANTHEON RESOURCES : Operational Update - 9 April 2018
PU
02/23PANTHEON RESOURCES : Operational Update - 23 February 2018
PU
02/09PANTHEON RESOURCES : Operational Update - 9 February 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 12,5 M
EBIT 2018 8,50 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 14,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 39,7 M
Chart PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Pantheon Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
John Bishop Cheatham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Arthur Walmsley Non-Executive Chairman
Justin George Hondris Executive Director & Finance Director
Phillip A. Gobe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Harber Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTHEON RESOURCES PLC-75.39%51
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%82 381
CNOOC LTD14.44%70 832
EOG RESOURCES7.87%66 892
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.70%60 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.96%42 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.