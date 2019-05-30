Pantheon Resources : Update on timing of CEO Q&A podcast - 30 May 2019 #

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

30th May, 2019<_o3a_p>

Pantheon Resources pl<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Update on timing of CEO Q&A podcast<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or "the Company"), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration company with working interests in several conventional project areas in Tyler and Polk Counties, onshore East Texas, and onshore North Slope of Alaska is pleased to advise the following:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

CEO Q&A podcast<_o3a_p>

Pantheon confirms it is now in receipt of the awaited independent third party petrophysical analysis in relation to the Alkaid prospect, which was received a little later than anticipated. Pantheon's technical team will now analyse this data and integrate it into its modelling and development planning which will be completed over the coming days. Accordingly, the "CEO Q&A" podcast to provide a more comprehensive overview of our interpretation of Alkaid, and of other operations, has been rescheduled to occur following the technical team's analysis . The Company will publish an RNS early to mid-next week, with the podcast being made available on the company's website.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jay Cheatham, CEO, said:<_o3a_p>

"As previously stated, Alkaid was a great result for our company, and it is important that we have time to fully analyse the new data as it arrives. The technical team and myself very much look forward to updating shareholders on Alkaid, and Pantheon's other operations, during our podcast update next week."<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

-ENDS-<_o3a_p>

Further information:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pantheon Resources plc<_o3a_p> +44 20 7484 5361<_o3a_p> Jay Cheatham, CEO<_o3a_p> Justin Hondris, Director, Finance and Corporate Development<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Arden Partners plc(Nominated Adviser and broker)<_o3a_p> +44 20 7614 5900<_o3a_p> Paul Shackleton <_o3a_p> Daniel Gee-Summons <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For further information on Pantheon Resources plc, see the website at: www.pantheonresources.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>