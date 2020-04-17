Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Panther Securities Plc    PNS   GB0005132070

PANTHER SECURITIES PLC

(PNS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 03:00:00 am
265 GBp   --.--%
05:36aPANTHER SECURITIES : COVID-19 and dividend update
PU
02:01aPANTHER SECURITIES : COVID-19 and Dividend Update
PR
01/27PANTHER SECURITIES : Clarification re Beale Limited (in administration)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panther Securities : COVID-19 and dividend update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 05:36am EDT

17 April 2020

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

COVID-19 and dividend update

The Company today provides an update on the impact of the evolving global COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's business.

In the worst health crisis of a generation our thoughts are with those affected both personally or financially due to the consequences of the pandemic or the actions taken to protect us.

We anticipate that we will announce our results for the year ended 31 December 2019 in early May. This will have more detail on the current situation as well as the usual review of the 2019 year.

Our approach

In these circumstances we are approaching requests from tenants for rental relief on a case by case basis. In general, we have been supportive to our tenants, particularly the smaller and independent traders that are less resilient to the enforced closures. With those who have bigger shoulders than us we have applied more pressure to continue to have them honour their obligations. However, in all instances we believe that our approach is sensible and for the best long-term interest of our shareholders. As well as monitoring income, we have, where possible, reduced our overheads and kept good communication with our stakeholders, including our lenders.

Our income during the pandemic lockdown

We have a large spread of tenancies and a robust income stream, which the Directors believe is much stronger than other comparable property investment businesses of our market size, as we favour property investments of a secondary nature, which are higher yielding and generally multi-let.

We estimate that approximately 41% of our rental income comes from businesses that have not been forced to close or been recommended to close under government guidelines. The annual income from these businesses is approximately £5.6m and would be enough to cover our interest obligations to our lenders of approximately £4.1m and most of our overheads. We also took advantage of the market in 2018 by selling £41m of property, realising a profit of £11m. We substantially de-geared the Group's balance sheet at that time which left us with bank facilities that we were able to re-draw and also cash funds. We currently have over £12.5m of free cash in our current account to utilise on top of any potential income.

Given our cash funds, potential income and the significant quantum of uncharged properties, the Directors believe that the Group has sufficient liquid resources to continue trading for at least a further 21 months and probably even longer. This is on a "worst case" basis, where the lockdown is maintained at the current level of restrictions over the whole of that period.

Future earnings

The Directors believe that it is too early to tell what impact the pandemic virus will have on our results for the year ending 31 December 2020, but of course it will not have a positive effect.

Dividend

We are very proud of our dividend track record and our Chairman believes that we have a 37- year track record of never reducing or missing a dividend. As such it is the Directors' current intention to pay a further 6p per share dividend to our loyal shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019. We have significant cash reserves and distributable reserves to justify this dividend.

Loan renewal

Mainly earned by our actions over successive financial downturns, we are fortunate to have lenders who have been very supportive to date, as evidenced by our ability to draw down. We have recently drawn £4m of our unutilised bank facility and our lenders have also provided access to a further £1.5m of restricted funds (restricted to approved property purchases). This £5.5m is included in the available cash balances mentioned above.

We have had positive discussions with our lenders regarding our loan renewal and the Directors are confident that we will conclude negotiations later in the year after the lockdown ends or, if this is not possible, they believe that the lenders will be amenable to a short term extension. Our current loan matures in April 2021 so we do have time on our side.

Andrew Perloff, Chairman, said:

"Even in these extremely difficult times we are confident our Group will come through and continue to thrive over the years ahead."

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:

Tel: 01707 667 300

Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3328 5656

David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley

Disclaimer

Panther Securities plc published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 09:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PANTHER SECURITIES PLC
05:36aPANTHER SECURITIES : COVID-19 and dividend update
PU
02:01aPANTHER SECURITIES : COVID-19 and Dividend Update
PR
01/27PANTHER SECURITIES : Clarification re Beale Limited (in administration)
PU
2019PANTHER SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019PANTHER SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019PANTHER SECURITIES : Result of AGM
PR
2018PANTHER SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018PANTHER SECURITIES : Trading update and special dividend – 5 Dec 2018
PU
2018PANTHER SECURITIES : Trading update and special dividend
PR
2018PANTHER SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart PANTHER SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Panther Securities Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Stewart Perloff Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Jeffrey Peters Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
John Henry Perloff Executive Director
Bryan Richard Galan Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Kellner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTHER SECURITIES PLC-30.26%58
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.29%40 154
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.73%36 188
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.90%29 303
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.47%28 480
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%26 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group