Panther Securities : Interim announcement 30 June 2018 – 26 Sept 2018

Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Panther Securities
Half-year Report
Panther Securities PLC 26 September 2018
PANTHER SECURITIES PLC
(the "Company" or the "Group")
Interim results
Panther Securities PLC has today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Dividends
An interim dividend of 6p per share will be paid to shareholders on 29 November 2018 (ex-dividend on 8 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 10 November 2018). In the light of the exceptional sales in the period and subsequently, the Board will assess the opportunities, but expects to pay no less than 12p per share for the year.
