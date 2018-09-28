Log in
PANTHER SECURITIES PLC (PNS)
Panther Securities : Interim announcement 30 June 2018 – 26 Sept 2018

09/28/2018 | 05:12pm CEST

Wednesday 26 September, 2018

Panther Securities

Half-year Report

RNS Number : 9019B

Panther Securities PLC 26 September 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the

Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market

Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of

this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside

information is now considered to be in the public domain.

PANTHER SECURITIES PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Interim results

Panther Securities PLC has today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Dividends

An interim dividend of 6p per share will be paid to shareholders on 29 November 2018 (ex-dividend on 8 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 10 November 2018). In the light of the exceptional sales in the period and subsequently, the Board will assess the opportunities, but expects to pay no less than 12p per share for the year.

Disclaimer

Panther Securities plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:11:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Stewart Perloff Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Jeffrey Peters Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
John Henry Perloff Executive Director
Bryan Richard Galan Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Michael Kellner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANTHER SECURITIES PLC11.81%0
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.14%42 779
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.80%42 614
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.78%34 793
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-29.97%29 406
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.66%28 225
