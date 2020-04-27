NOVATEK : AGM Approves 2019 Dividends

27 April 2020

Moscow, 27 April 2020. PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') approved the total dividend payment for 2019.

The total dividend distribution for 2019 is RR 32.33 per ordinary share (or RR 323.3 per GDR), representing an increase of 24.1% as compared to RR 26.06 (or RR 260.6 per GDR) for 2018.

The shareholders of record as at 8 May 2020 will be entitled to receive dividends.

The dividend is payable in cash not later than 16 June 2020.

