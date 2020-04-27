Log in
PAO NOVATEK

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/27 05:56:00 am
135.55 USD   +3.47%
05:54aNOVATEK : Renews Its Board of Directors; Approves 2019 Dividend
DJ
05:23aNOVATEK : Elects New Board of Directors
PU
05:23aNOVATEK : AGM Approves 2019 Dividends
PU
NOVATEK : AGM Approves 2019 Dividends

04/27/2020 | 05:23am EDT

27 April 2020

Moscow, 27 April 2020. PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') approved the total dividend payment for 2019.

The total dividend distribution for 2019 is RR 32.33 per ordinary share (or RR 323.3 per GDR), representing an increase of 24.1% as compared to RR 26.06 (or RR 260.6 per GDR) for 2018.

The shareholders of record as at 8 May 2020 will be entitled to receive dividends.

The dividend is payable in cash not later than 16 June 2020.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:22:05 UTC
