NOVATEK : Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine Months 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 07:47am EDT

30 October 2019

Moscow, 30 October 2019. PAO NOVATEK today released its consolidated interim condensed financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').

IFRS Financial Highlights (in millions of Russian roubles except as stated)

3Q19

3Q18

9M19

9M18

187,258

217,934

Oil and gas sales

634,231

591,237

1,904

1,432

Other revenues

7,550

3,354

189,162

219,366

Total revenues

641,781

594,591

(140,604)

(156,903)

Operating expenses

(473,251)

(423,546)

366,390

-

Net gain on disposal of

interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures

674,968

1,645

173

(485)

Other operating income (loss)

(988)

(1,004)

48,731

61,978

Normalized profit from operations*

167,542

170,041

56,415

70,744

Normalized EBITDA of subsidiaries*

191,332

196,123

104,519

118,091

Normalized EBITDA including share in EBITDA of joint ventures*

338,296

295,736

5,740

14,560

Finance income (expense)

(558)

27,342

18,714

(11,942)

Share of profit (loss) of joint ventures,
net of income tax

112,969

(28,994)

439,575

64,596

Profit before income tax

954,921

170,034

369,959

45,900

Profit attributable to

shareholders of PAO NOVATEK

820,930

121,062

48,539

65,522

Normalized profit attributable to
shareholders of PAO NOVATEK**

178,566

166,721

16.12

21.75

Normalized basic and diluted earnings per share** (in Russian roubles)

59.29

55.31

36,519

24,783

Cash used for capital expenditures

110,198

56,547

* Excluding the effect from disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.

** Excluding the effects from the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as foreign exchange gains (losses).

Revenues and EBITDA

In the third quarter of 2019, our total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, amounted to RR 189.2 billion and RR 104.5 billion, respectively, representing decreases of 13.8% and 11.5% as compared to the prior year corresponding period. The decreases were primarily due to lower hydrocarbons sales prices on international markets in 2019, which were largely offset by an increase in our natural gas sales volumes due to the production launch at the second and third LNG trains at Yamal LNG in July and November 2018, respectively.

In the nine months ended 30 September 2019, our total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, increased to RR 641.8 billion and RR 338.3 billion, respectively, or by 7.9% and 14.4%, as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. This was largely due to an increase in LNG sales volumes and our domestic average natural gas sales price, which was offset by a decrease in hydrocarbons sales prices on international markets in 2019.

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK

Profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK increased to RR 370.0 billion (RR 122.86 per share), or eight-fold, in the third quarter of 2019 and to RR 820.9 billion (RR 272.59 per share), or nearly seven-fold, in the nine months of 2019 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. Our profit was significantly impacted by the recognition of a net gain on disposal of a 10% and a 30% participation interests in Arctic LNG 2 project in March and July 2019, respectively, taken together amounting to RR 675.0 billion. In addition, our profit was impacted by the recognition of non-cash foreign exchange effects on foreign currency denominated loans of the Group and its joint ventures in both reporting periods.

Excluding the effect from the disposal of interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures, as well as foreign exchange differences, Normalized profit attributable to shareholders of PAO NOVATEK totalled RR 48.5 billion (RR 16.12 per share) in the third quarter of 2019 and RR 178.6 billion (RR 59.29 per share) in the nine months of 2019. This represented a decrease of 25.9% and an increase of 7.1%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018.

Cash used for capital expenditures

Our cash used for capital expenditures increased to RR 36.5 billion, or by 47.4%, in the third quarter of 2019 and to RR 110.2 billion, or by 94.9%, in the nine months of 2019 as compared to the prior year corresponding periods. A significant portion of our capital expenditures related to the development of our LNG projects (Arctic LNG 2 project prior to March 2019 and the LNG construction center located in the Murmansk region), the North-Russkoye field, the Beregovoye field, crude oil deposits of the East-Tarkosalinskoye and the Yarudeyskoye fields, and exploratory drilling.

Hydrocarbon Production and Purchased Volumes

3Q19

3Q18

9M19

9M18

145.2

138.0

Total hydrocarbon production,

million barrels of oil equivalent (million boe)

441.3

402.2

1.58

1.50

Total production (million boe per day)

1.62

1.47

18,313

17,386

Natural gas production including proportionate share in the production of joint ventures, million cubic meters (mmcm)

55,883

50,312

9,679

10,524

Natural gas production by subsidiaries

29,713

31,449

5,668

4,133

Natural gas purchases from joint ventures

22,498

16,140

2,137

2,439

Other purchases of natural gas

6,327

5,876

17,484

17,096

Total natural gas production by subsidiaries and purchases (mmcm)

58,538

53,465

3,041

2,911

Liquids production including proportionate share in the production of joint ventures,
thousand tons (mt)

9,063

8,775

1,632

1,631

Liquids production by subsidiaries

4,839

4,909

2,434

2,333

Liquids purchases from joint ventures

7,113

6,955

70

65

Other purchases of liquids

177

165

4,136

4,029

Total liquids production by subsidiaries

and purchases (mt)

12,129

12,029

Total natural gas production, including our proportionate share in the production of joint ventures, for the third quarter and the nine months of 2019 increased by 5.3% and 11.1%, respectively, and our total liquids production increased by 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The main factors positively affecting the production increase were the launch of LNG production at the second and third LNG trains at Yamal LNG in July and November 2018, respectively, and the commencement of crude oil commercial production at the Yaro-Yakhinskoye field of our joint venture Arcticgas in December 2018.

Hydrocarbon Sales Volumes

3Q19

3Q18

9M19

9M18

16,700

15,589

Natural gas (mmcm)

57,659

51,001

including:

13,660

13,766

Sales in the Russian Federation

47,548

47,567

3,040

1,823

Sales on international markets

10,111

3,434

4,000

3,934

Liquids (mt)

12,106

11,984

including:

1,551

1,552

Stable gas condensate refined products

5,189

5,146

1,265

1,134

Crude oil

3,606

3,405

684

679

Liquefied petroleum gas

2,035

1,986

489

566

Stable gas condensate

1,257

1,438

11

3

Other petroleum products

19

9

In the third quarter and the nine months of 2019, our natural gas sales volumes totaled 16.7 billion and 57.7 billion cubic meters (bcm), representing increases of 7.1% and 13.1%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018, due to an increase in LNG sales volumes purchased mainly from our joint ventures OAO Yamal LNG and OOO Cryogas-Vysotsk. As at 30 September 2019, we recorded 1.8 bcm of natural gas in inventory balances compared to 2.4 bcm at 30 September 2018 relating mainly to natural gas in the Underground Gas Storage Facilities. Natural gas inventory balances depend on the Group's demand for natural gas withdrawals for the sale in the subsequent periods.

In the third quarter and the nine months of 2019, our liquid hydrocarbons sales volumes totaled 4.0 million and 12.1 million tons, representing increases of 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The increases were mainly due to crude oil purchases from our joint venture Arcticgas resulting from the commencement of crude oil production at the Yaro-Yakhinskoye field in December 2018. As at 30 September 2019, we recorded 938 mt of liquid hydrocarbons in transit or storage and recognized as inventory as compared to 850 mt at 30 September 2018. Our liquid hydrocarbon inventory balances tend to fluctuate period on period and are usually realized in the following reporting period.

Selected Items of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in millions of Russian roubles)

30 September 2019

31 December 2018

ASSETS

Non-current assets

1,493,735

923,050

Property, plant and equipment

488,254

408,201

Investments in joint ventures

563,535

244,500

Long-term loans and receivables

269,058

232,922

Current assets

502,368

293,320

Total assets

1,996,103

1,216,370

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Non-current liabilities

232,083

222,752

Long-term debt

147,830

170,043

Current liabilities

147,481

107,023

Total liabilities

379,564

329,775

Equity attributable to
PAO NOVATEK shareholders

1,598,467

868,254

Non-controlling interest

18,072

18,341

Total equity

1,616,539

886,595

Total liabilities and equity

1,996,103

1,216,370

The full set of consolidated interim condensed IFRS financial statements, the notes thereto and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations are available on the Company's web site (www.novatek.ru).

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:46:07 UTC
