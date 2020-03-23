NOVATEK : Board of Directors Recommends 2019 Dividend

23 March 2020

Moscow, 23 March 2020. PAO NOVATEK (the 'Company') announced the results of its Board of Directors (the 'Board') meeting, whereby the Board recommended to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') to approve dividend payments on the Company's shares in the amount of RR 18.10 per ordinary share (or RR 181.0 per GDR), excluding the interim dividends of RR 14.23 per ordinary share (or RR 142.3 per GDR) paid for the six months of 2019.

The total dividend distribution for 2019 is RR 32.33 per ordinary share (or RR 323.3 per GDR), representing an increase of 24.1% as compared to RR 26.06 (or RR 260.6 per GDR) for 2018. The total recommended dividend payout amount for 2019 is RR 98,163,772,980, which is consistent with the Company's dividend policy of distributing not less than 30% of the consolidated net profit under IFRS adjusted for the items unrelated to the Company's core business and non-cash items.

The Company's AGM will take place on the 24 April 2020. Shareholders at the close of business on the 31 March 2020 will be entitled to participate in the Company's AGM. The recommended date for compiling the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends is 8 May 2020.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.