NOVATEK : Elects New Board of Directors

27 April 2020

Moscow, 27 April 2020. PAO NOVATEK announced today that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') approved the election of members to the Board of Directors.

The following members were elected to the Board of Directors:

Andrei I. Akimov: Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

Arnaud Le Foll: General Director of Total E&P Russie;

Michael Borrell: Senior Vice-President of Total North Sea and Russia;

Robert Castaigne: Member of the Board of Directors of VINCI;

Tatiana A. Mitrova: Director of the SKOLKOVO Energy Centre;

Leonid V. Mikhelson: Chairman of NOVATEK's Management Board;

Alexander Y. Natalenko: Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation and State Prize Laureate;

Viktor P. Orlov: President of the Russian Geological Society (RosGeo), Laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation in the field of science and technology; and

Gennady N. Timchenko: Member of the Board of Directors of PAO SIBUR Holding, Chairman of the French and Russian Companies Economic Board of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce, and Russian Co-Chair of the Russian-Chinese Business Council.

