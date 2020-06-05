Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO NOVATEK    NVTK

PAO NOVATEK

(NVTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOVATEK : Extends Share Buyback Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:26am EDT

05 June 2020

Moscow, 5 June 2020. The Management Board of PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') approved the extension of the share buyback program until 7 June, 2021, keeping all the terms of the program unchanged.

Note

On 7 June, 2012, the Company's Board of Directors approved a one-year buyback program in respect of ordinary shares of NOVATEK and/or Global Depositary Receipts representing Shares (each GDR representing 10 Shares) in the aggregate amount of up to 600 million US dollars.

The terms of the program provide for its extension by a decision of the Management Board. On 27 May, 2019, the Company's Management Board approved the extension of the share buyback program until 7 June, 2020.

Novatek Equity (Cyprus) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through an independent broker purchases shares and/or GDRs on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) respectively, at market prices at the time of purchase.

As of 5June, 2020, 31,357,777 ordinary shares (including in a form of Global Depositary Receipts) have been purchased on the open market as part of the program implementation.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAO NOVATEK
03:26aNOVATEK : Extends Share Buyback Program
PU
06/01NOVATEK : LNG Tanker “Christophe de Margerie” Completes Unique Voyag..
PU
05/27NOVATEK : Signed Cooperation Agreement with Murmansk Region
PU
05/27NOVATEK : Murmansk Signed Agreement with Far East Development Corporation
PU
05/07PAO NOVATEK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30ALEXANDER NATALENKO : Novatek Appoints Alexander Natalenko Chairman
DJ
04/30NOVATEK : Results of NOVATEK's Board of Directors Meeting
PU
04/29NOVATEK : 1Q Production Rises
DJ
04/29NOVATEK : Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the First Quarter 2020
PU
04/28NOVATEK : Registered License for Bukharinskiy License Area
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 610 M - -
Net income 2020 1 864 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 46 430 M 46 430 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart PAO NOVATEK
Duration : Period :
PAO NOVATEK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO NOVATEK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 163,05 $
Last Close Price 154,60 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations & Deputy Chairman
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Andrey Igorevich Akimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO NOVATEK-23.84%46 430
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-8.65%1 743 644
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-40.19%134 971
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-29.92%106 310
TOTAL S.A.-26.60%105 266
GAZPROM-21.43%71 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group