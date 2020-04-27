NOVATEK : Results of NOVATEK's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

27 April 2020

Moscow, 27 April 2020. PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM').

The AGM resolved the following agenda items:

Approved the Company's 2019 Annual Report and Financial Results according to Russian Accounting Standards ('RAS'), the distribution of profit, including the full year dividend payment for 2019. Approved the election of a new Board of Directors. Approved the election of the members of the Company's Revision Commission. Approved the election of AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's independent auditors for 2020. Approved the remuneration to members of the Company's Board of Directors. Approved the remuneration to members of the Company's Revision Commission.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company's subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».