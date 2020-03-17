Log in
Severstal : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

03/17/2020 | 04:15am EDT

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

17-March-2020 / 11:12 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

?)

Name

Barbara Anne Bowen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

A person closely associated with PDMR (spouse of David Alun Bowen, member of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Audit Committee)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal"

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Global Depository Receipts

 

Identification code

US8181503025

b)

Nature of the transaction

purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

11.48 US dollars

398

11.05 US dollars

280

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

678

7,663.04 US dollars

e)

Date of the transaction

13 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Exchange (XOFF)

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

 

 

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes.

Severstal is looking for startups and innovative companies. You can get acquainted with the directions of interest and leave a request on the website innovations.severstal.com.

www.severstal.com

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 52800
EQS News ID: 999113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



© EQS 2020
