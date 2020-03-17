Severstal : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
?)
|
Name
|
Barbara Anne Bowen
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
A person closely associated with PDMR (spouse of David Alun Bowen, member of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Audit Committee)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal"
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Global Depository Receipts
|
|
Identification code
|
US8181503025
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
11.48 US dollars
|
398
|
11.05 US dollars
|
280
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
678
7,663.04 US dollars
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
13 March 2020
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Off Exchange (XOFF)
|
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Evgeny Belov
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
evgenii.belov@severstal.com
Public Relations
Anastasia Mishanina
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes.
Severstal is looking for startups and innovative companies. You can get acquainted with the directions of interest and leave a request on the website innovations.severstal.com.
www.severstal.com