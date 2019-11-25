Severstal : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PAO Severstal ("Severstal", the "Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 September 2019 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 22 November 2019.

Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 27.47 rubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2019. The record date for this dividend payment is 3 December 2019.

