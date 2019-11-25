Log in
PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/25 08:24:30 am
14.275 USD   +1.75%
08:05aSEVERSTAL : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
11/21SEVERSTAL : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
PU
11/21SEVERSTAL : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
Severstal : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

11/25/2019 | 08:05am EST

PAO Severstal (SVST)
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
25-Nov-2019 / 16:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PAO Severstal ("Severstal", the "Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 September 2019 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 22 November 2019.

Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 27.47 rubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2019. The record date for this dividend payment is 3 December 2019.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Severstal Investor Relations

 

Evgeny Belov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

evgenii.belov@severstal.com

 

Severstal Public Relations

 

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 

 

 

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

 
ISIN: US8181503025
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: SVST
LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53
Sequence No.: 31405
EQS News ID: 921133

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=921133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 287 M
EBIT 2019 2 377 M
Net income 2019 1 745 M
Debt 2019 1 519 M
Yield 2019 13,3%
P/E ratio 2019 6,62x
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 11 373 M
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,47  $
Last Close Price 14,03  $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
