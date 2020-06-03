Severstal : invests in 22.5% reduction of atmospheric emissions at CherMK

June 3, 2020

PAO Severstal (MICE-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and mining companies, plans to invest RUB 2.5 billion in upgrading gas cleaning equipment for the sintering process stage at the Cherepovets Steel Mill (CherMK). This investment will result in a 22.5% reduction in the plant's gross emissions in comparison with 2017 levels.

The equipment upgrade includes the installation of a sinter gas recirculation system and replacing current dust gas purification devices. The new recirculation system will enable recirculating exhaust gases to be re-used during the sintering process, reducing the overall volume of gas emissions from the plant and saving consumption of solid fuel.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, commented:

'Severstal is committed to constantly improving the environmental situation in the cities in which we operate, and this remains a key area of our focus in spite of the current difficulties presented by COVID-19. We are continuing to expand our environmental program, and decided to introduce additional initiatives to reduce our emissions Following a review of Severstal's strategic investment program for 2021-2025, we decided to install new equipment to reduce emissions at sintering machines No.10 and No.11 at CherMK.'

Under Severstal's strategic investment program, the plant's battery cyclones will also be replaced by electrostatic precipitators. This will reduce the concentration of dust emissions by more than 80%, from 170 mg/m3 to 30 mg/m3. The overall planned reduction in gross emissions at CherMK, taking into account the projects described, will amount to 66.8 thousand tonnes by 2025.