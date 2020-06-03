Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO Severstal    SVST

PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severstal : invests in 22.5% reduction of atmospheric emissions at CherMK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:21am EDT
June 3, 2020

PAO Severstal (MICE-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and mining companies, plans to invest RUB 2.5 billion in upgrading gas cleaning equipment for the sintering process stage at the Cherepovets Steel Mill (CherMK). This investment will result in a 22.5% reduction in the plant's gross emissions in comparison with 2017 levels.

The equipment upgrade includes the installation of a sinter gas recirculation system and replacing current dust gas purification devices. The new recirculation system will enable recirculating exhaust gases to be re-used during the sintering process, reducing the overall volume of gas emissions from the plant and saving consumption of solid fuel.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, commented:

'Severstal is committed to constantly improving the environmental situation in the cities in which we operate, and this remains a key area of our focus in spite of the current difficulties presented by COVID-19. We are continuing to expand our environmental program, and decided to introduce additional initiatives to reduce our emissions Following a review of Severstal's strategic investment program for 2021-2025, we decided to install new equipment to reduce emissions at sintering machines No.10 and No.11 at CherMK.'

Under Severstal's strategic investment program, the plant's battery cyclones will also be replaced by electrostatic precipitators. This will reduce the concentration of dust emissions by more than 80%, from 170 mg/m3 to 30 mg/m3. The overall planned reduction in gross emissions at CherMK, taking into account the projects described, will amount to 66.8 thousand tonnes by 2025.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 15:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAO SEVERSTAL
11:21aSEVERSTAL : invests in 22.5% reduction of atmospheric emissions at CherMK
PU
04:06aSEVERSTAL : Report on Payments to Governments in 2019
PU
06/01SEVERSTAL : continues focus on automation with second investment in advanced com..
PU
04/24SEVERSTAL : reports Q1 2020 financial results
EQ
04/23PAO SEVERSTAL : Recommended Q1 2020 Dividend, the AGM form and agenda
EQ
04/21SEVERSTAL : Notice of Q1 2020 financial results
EQ
04/14SEVERSTAL : reports Q1 2020 operational results
EQ
03/30SEVERSTAL : Update set of measures regarding COVID-19 in Severstal
PU
03/20SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information about rating attribution t..
PU
03/20SEVERSTAL : Update set of measures regarding COVID-19
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 965 M - -
Net income 2020 1 151 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
Yield 2020 8,65%
Capitalization 11 008 M 11 008 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float -
Chart PAO SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
PAO Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,41 $
Last Close Price 13,58 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group