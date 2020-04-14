PAO Severstal (SVST)

Severstal reports Q1 2020 operational results



14-Apr-2020 / 09:01 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Severstal reports Q1 2020 operational results Moscow, Russia - 14 April 2020 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrat­­ed steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q1 2020. Q1 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS Hot metal output increased 2 % q/q in Q 1 20 20 to 2. 41 mln tonnes (Q 4 201 9 : 2. 36 mln tonnes) following the completion of short-term maintenance works at blast furnace facilities in Q4 2019 . Crude steel production increased 5 % to 2 . 85 mln tonnes (Q 4 201 9 : 2 . 71 mln tonnes) , driven by an increased number of castings in Q1 2020 and the completion of shor t-term maintenance works at steelmaking facilities in Q4 2019 . Consolidated steel product sales increased 4 % q/q to 2. 75 mln tonnes in Q 1 20 20 (Q 4 2019: 2. 65 mln tonnes). The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 4 5 % (Q 4 2019: 41 %) responding to a seasonal slowdown in domestic demand. The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 4 2 % (Q 4 2019: 4 5 %), due to increas ed shipments of hot rolled coil, long steel product s and decreased sales of LDPs. Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 29 % q/q to 0.95 mln tonnes as a result of a decrease in run-of-mine production affected by long wall repositioning at the Komsomolskaya mine in Q1 2020 . Iron ore pellet sales grew 6 % to 2. 97 mln tonnes (Q 4 2019: 2. 81 mln tonnes) reflecting stronger demand q/q . Iron ore concen trate sales volumes declined 8 % t o 1. 47 mln tonnes (Q 4 2019: 1. 60 mln tonnes) impacted by a planned decline in production at Olcon. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, thousands of tonnes Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Crude Steel (Russian Steel) 2,850 2,714 5% 2,850 3,044 (6%) Hot metal (Russian Steel) 2,410 2,361 2% 2,410 2,363 2% Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Coking coal concentrate 951 1,331 (29%) 951 1,031 (8%) Iron ore pellets 2,967 2,810 6% 2,967 2,832 5% Iron ore concentrate 1,469 1,595 (8%) 1,469 1,301 13% Total steel products (Consolidated) 2,749 2,651 4% 2,749 2,832 (3%) Total steel products (Russian Steel) 2,759 2,663 4% 2,759 2,843 (3%) High value added steel products, % Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Severstal (Consolidated) 42% 45% (3 ppts) 42% 44% (2 ppts) Severstal Russian Steel 42% 45% (3 ppts) 42% 44% (2 ppts) SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Coal: 387 435 (11%) 387 532 (27%) Coking coal concentrate 65 77 (16%) 65 157 (59%) Steam coal 322 358 (10%) 322 375 (14%) Iron ore: 1,661 2,175 (24%) 1,661 1,656 0% Iron ore pellets 1,527 1,825 (16%) 1,527 1,302 17% Iron ore concentrate 134 350 (62%) 134 354 (62%) Semi-finished products 192 208 (8%) 192 121 59% Rolled products: 2,170 2,016 8% 2,170 2,311 (6%) Hot - rolled coil 1,197 1,072 12% 1,197 1,102 9% Hot - rolled plate 252 255 (1%) 252 233 8% Cold - rolled coil 210 234 (10%) 210 275 (24%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 219 205 7% 219 237 (8%) Colour coated coil 98 83 18% 98 102 (4%) Long products 194 167 16% 194 362 (46%) Downstream products: 387 427 (9%) 387 400 (3%) Metalware products 146 150 (3%) 146 126 16% Large diameter pipes 19 80 (76%) 19 97 (80%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 222 197 13% 222 177 25% SEVERSTAL RESOURCES Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 29% q/q to 0.95 mln tonnes as a result of a decrease in run-of-mine production due to the scheduled long-wall repositioning at the Komsomolskaya mine in Q1 2020. Iron ore pellet sales grew 6% to 2.97 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 2.81 mln tonnes) reflecting demand recovery in Q1 2020. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes declined 8% to 1.47 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 1.60 mln tonnes) impacted by a planned decline in production at Olcon. Sales volumes, thousands tonnes Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Coal: 1,273 1,688 (25%) 1,273 1,406 (9%) Coking coal concentrate 951 1,331 (29%) 951 1,031 (8%) Steam coal 322 357 (10%) 322 375 (14%) Iron ore: 4,436 4,405 1% 4,436 4,133 7% Iron ore pellets 2,967 2,810 6% 2,967 2,832 5% Iron ore concentrate 1,469 1,595 (8%) 1,469 1,301 13%

SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') RSD steel product sales increased 4 % q/q to 2. 7 6 mln tonnes in Q 1 20 20 (Q 4 2019: 2. 66 mln tonnes). The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 45% (Q4 2019: 41%) responding to a seasonal slowdown in domestic demand. The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 42% (Q4 2019: 45%), due to increased shipments of hot rolled coil and long steel product and decreased sales of LDPs. Cold rolled coil sales volumes declined 10% q/q due to short-term scheduled maintenance works at the four-stand cold rolling mill in Q1 2020. Meanwhile, RSD increased sales of hot rolled coil by 12% q/q. LDP sales volumes declined to 19,000 tonnes for Q1 2020, primarily reflecting changes in the product mix and the accumulation of stock levels at the Izhora Pipe Mill (ITZ). The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q1 2020 declined by 6% q/q as a result of various factors affecting global markets, including steel pricing volatility in both export and domestic markets, as well as Russian currency devaluation. Sales volumes, thousands of tonnes Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Total steel products 2,759 2,663 4% 2,759 2,843 (3%) Semi-finished products 192 207 (7%) 192 121 59% Rolled products: 2,179 2,028 7% 2,179 2,322 (6%) Hot - rolled coil 1,198 1,071 12% 1,198 1,102 9% Hot - rolled plate 252 254 (1%) 252 233 8% Cold - rolled coil 210 234 (10%) 210 275 (24%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 219 205 7% 219 237 (8%) Colour coated coil 98 83 18% 98 102 (4%) Long products 202 181 12% 202 373 (46%) Downstream products: 388 428 (9%) 388 400 (3%) Metalware products 147 150 (2%) 147 126 17% Large diameter pipes 19 80 (76%) 19 97 (80%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 222 198 12% 222 177 25% Sales price, $/tonne Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % Semi-finished products 388 362 7% 388 423 (8%) Hot - rolled coil 435 443 (2%) 435 494 (12%) Hot-rolled plate 607 655 (7%) 607 635 (4%) Cold - rolled coil 582 611 (5%) 582 592 (2%) Galvanised and metallic coated coil 633 680 (7%) 633 709 (11%) Colour coated coil 774 847 (9%) 774 849 (9%) Long products 429 425 1% 429 449 (4%) Metalware products 884 935 (5%) 884 948 (7%) Large diameter pipes 794 931 (15%) 794 1,008 (21%) Other tubes, pipes, formed shapes 523 527 (1%) 523 568 (8%) Notes: 1) Sales prices are stated on EXW basis; 2) Segmental data includes intercompany sales; 3) Semi-finished products include pig iron, slabs, billets, ingots, steel casting and forgings; 4) Large diameter pipes include all pipes with a diameter between 820 and 1420 mm. Contacts Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 ext. 6445 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 ext. 6457 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com Severstal's financial communications agency - Hudson Sandler Andrew Leach / Emily Dillon T: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133 *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

