Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO Severstal    SVST

PAO SEVERSTAL

(SVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Severstal : to create world-class powder metallurgy center of excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:53am EDT

PAO Severstal, one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Sintez-CIP Ltd and Sintez PP Ltd, the owners of the only producer and supplier of carbonyl iron powders in Russia and the CIS region.

Sintez-CIP will become part of Severstal's metalware manufacture division and will be under the operational management of Sergey Kovryakov, CEO of Severstal-metiz.

Sintez-CIP enterprise (based in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region) produces a wide range of unique carbonyl iron powders for high-tech firms around the world. Carbonyl iron is widely used in electronics, primarily in the automotive industry (electronics in cars, electric vehicles), as well as in the manufacture of household appliances, mobile phones, computers, and televisions. It is also used in various powder metallurgy processes, metal injection moulding technologies, the production of diamond tools and artificial diamonds, the production of magnetorheological fluids (that change viscosity when exposed to electromagnetic radiation, and are also used in automotive industry and mechanical engineering), as well as food supplements (carbonyl iron is a product that can be used as a dietary supplement containing iron).

Sintez-CIP is the second largest producer of these products globally, with approximately 10% of the market share. The company produced more than 1,500 tons of finished goods last year. More than 95% of the Sintez-CIP's sales are export sales.

Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, commented:

"This investment reflects our focus on two of Severstal's strategic priorities - 'New Opportunities' and 'Excellent Customer Experience'. Through the implementation of breakthrough technologies, we are bringing unique solutions to the market in order satisfy the needs of modern customers, as well as, in some cases, anticipating their future demands. Integrating Sintez-CIP into Severstal will add a new trajectory of development for the Company into promising markets such as electronics, where we expect sustained growth through key developments. Examples include the electrification of transport, the development of telecommunications infrastructure, mobile electronics, and finally 'Binder Jetting', an inkjet 3D-printing technology, which is considered to be an important technological breakthrough due to its high processing speed and low costs".

Andrey Laptev, Director of Business Development and Corporate Venture Projects at Severstal, added:

"Sintez-CIP has unique competencies that have enabled it to occupy 10% of the fast-growing global carbonyl iron market, and continually increase its presence in the most promising segments of the sector. We are aiming for consistent growth in this high-margin market, using the broad competencies and market opportunities Severstal has cultivated. Our overarching goal is to create a world-class powder metallurgy center of excellence within the business. Sintez-CIP allows us to expand our market influence, and also creates a springboard for us to enter international markets".

Attachments

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:52:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAO SEVERSTAL
05:53aSEVERSTAL : to create world-class powder metallurgy center of excellence
PU
04:48aSEVERSTAL : Information about disclosure of annual accounting (financial) statem..
PU
03/04SEVERSTAL : discloses 2020 IT and digital investment
PU
03/03SEVERSTAL : discloses 2020 environmental investment plan
PU
02/20SEVERSTAL : invests in new long-range wire mill at CherMK long-range rolling mil..
PU
02/19SEVERSTAL : launches flexible steelmaking unit capable of processing high volume..
PU
01/31SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Russ..
PU
01/31SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Disclosure of the Issuer's consolidate..
PU
01/31SEVERSTAL : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Russ..
PU
01/31SEVERSTAL : announces 2020 capital investment programme
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 632 M
EBIT 2020 2 244 M
Net income 2020 1 511 M
Debt 2020 2 452 M
Yield 2020 14,5%
P/E ratio 2020 5,82x
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,37x
Capitalization 8 390 M
Chart PAO SEVERSTAL
Duration : Period :
PAO Severstal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAO SEVERSTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,20  $
Last Close Price 10,35  $
Spread / Highest target 78,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko Chief Financial Officer & Director
Agnes Ritter Director & Technical Director
Andrey Alexeyevich Mityukov Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group