Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PAO TMK    TMKS

PAO TMK

(TMKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TMK : to build a SAP-enabled integrated planning system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 08:20am EDT

TMK to build a SAP-enabled integrated planning system

15.05.2020

TMK launched a project to transform its sales and operations planning using the cloud-based SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) solution rolled out in a Russia-based data center. The new solution will help TMK automate the processes of developing and aligning sales, production, procurement and transportation plans up to 18 months ahead. The project will be implemented by the SAP Digital Business Services team.

The introduction of an integrated planning system will ensure TMK's flexibility in responding to a rapidly changing market environment through continuous planning and timely input of up-to-date data on the market, orders and existing constraints.

The solution comprises several modules, including for demand planning, scenario planning, automated sales and operations planning, and multi-criteria optimization, as well as user communication and process control.

The project will automate monthly sales forecasting by product group and market, as well as end-to-end supply chain planning across the Holding by incorporating data on inventories, raw material supplies, production capacity, and intra-plant logistics.

'The extended planning horizon and more frequent rescheduling will enable TMK to assess potential risks early on and identify additional growth opportunities. In addition, we will be able to respond quickly to unexpected or unpredictable events, as well as to build and update a portfolio of the highest-margin products we market,' said Vyacheslav Popkov, TMK's First Deputy CEO - Chief Engineer.

'SAP IBP ensures efficient planning through advanced large data volume storage and processing, as well as a user-friendly and functional interface. Finally, the system enables businesses to use advanced machine learning methods and algorithms to explore alternatives in integrated business planning going forward. We hope that this project will become a major step in building TMK's digital twin and allow the Company to strengthen its market position even further,' commented Alexey Leontovich, Deputy CEO of SAP CIS.

TMK to build a SAP-enabled integrated planning system

Share:


Read also


Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 12:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PAO TMK
08:20aTMK : to build a SAP-enabled integrated planning system
PU
03:59aTMK : Announces 1Q 2020 IFRS Results
PU
05/18TMK : Receipt by PAO “TMK” of voluntary tender offer made by “..
PU
05/15TMK : allocates RUB 100 million to the Stop Coronavirus! project
PU
04/24TMK : issues 001P-01 series bonds through a public offering
PU
04/23TMK : announces 1Q 2020 operational results
PU
04/08TMK : Shares in Russian pipe maker TMK jump as it plans buyback, delisting from ..
RE
04/08TMK : S board of directors approves a tender offer
PU
01/03TMK : closed sale of 100% of Ipsco Tubulars Inc. shares to Tenaris
PU
2019TMK : takes leading positions in RSPP and AK&M ratings for sustainable developme..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 088 M
EBIT 2020 225 M
Net income 2020 -305 M
Debt 2020 1 525 M
Yield 2020 0,19%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 839 M
Chart PAO TMK
Duration : Period :
PAO TMK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,77 $
Last Close Price 3,26 $
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor V. Korytko Chief Executive Officer
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Pumpyansky Chairman
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Andrey Yuryevich Kaplunov Director & First Deputy Director General
Alexandr Georgievich Shiryaev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAO TMK-12.38%839
NUCOR-28.20%12 250
POSCO-26.22%11 411
ARCELORMITTAL-44.87%10 361
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-43.62%7 996
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-7.95%6 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group