Papa John's Int'l, Inc.

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/01 11:27:16 am
39.47 USD   -6.67%
Exclusive: Papa John's seeks investment after it abandons outright sale - sources

02/01/2019 | 10:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Papa John's store in Westminster

(Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc, the world's third-largest pizza delivery company, is pursuing the sale of a stake in itself after acquisition offers it received from private equity firms did not meet its valuation expectations, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Any such deal would come amid a battle for control of Papa John's with the chain's founder John Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of the company. Schnatter resigned as chairman in July following reports that he had used a racial slur on a media training conference call. He retains a seat on the company's board.

The transaction, which could be structured as a private investment in public equity, would boost Papa John's finances, the sources said, as the Louisville, Kentucky-based company seeks to recover from low franchisee profitability and boost its sales through promotional discounts.

There is no certainty that Papa John's will agree to any deal, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Papa John's declined to comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin, Mike Spector and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 596 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 36,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 57,93
P/E ratio 2019 29,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 1 334 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 55,8 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
John H. Schnatter Founder Chairman
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Mike Nettles EVP, Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.6.23%1 334
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.82%84 739
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.18%33 884
SODEXO1.68%15 351
DARDEN RESTAURANTS5.08%12 960
WHITBREAD6.73%11 704
