PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Papa John's International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/31/2018 | 02:46am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Papa John's International, Inc. ("Papa John’s" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PZZA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 25, 2014 and July 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 29, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or Sherin Mahdavian of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Papa John’s executives, including John H. Schnatter, engaged in systemic inappropriate workplace behavior including sexual harassment. The Company’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was not robust enough to contain the inappropriate actions of its executives. The misconduct could be expected if publicized to harm the Company’s operations and hurt its reputation amongst the general public. Based on these facts, the Company’s statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Papa John’s, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
