PAPA JOHN'S INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Papa John's International, Inc. - PZZA

01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Papa John's International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PZZA).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

In July 2018, a public battle erupted between founder, John Schnatter, and the Board of Directors after he resigned as Chairman when his use of a racial slur during a conference call was made public, later reversing his decision, leading the Board to limit his involvement. Schnatter, who owns 30.9% of the Company, subsequently filed suit against the Board alleging breaches of care and duty.  Later, news reports revealed allegations against Schnatter for inappropriate behavior that had resulted in "at least two confidential settlements."  In August 2018 and again in November, the Company reported disappointing quarterly financial results amid the continuing fallout.  Recently, a former employee filed a class action lawsuit against the Company for utilizing anti-competitive "no hire" agreements prohibiting its franchisees from hiring workers from other company franchises.

The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses as well as a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, which is ongoing, and other litigation.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Papa John's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Papa John's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Papa John's shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pzza/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/papa-johns-investigation-continued-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-papa-johns-international-inc---pzza-300772726.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
