Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PAPA JOHN'S INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Papa John's International, Inc. - PZZA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Papa John’s International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PZZA).

In July 2018, a public battle erupted between founder, John Schnatter, and the Board of Directors after he resigned as Chairman when his use of a racial slur during a conference call was made public, later reversing his decision, leading the Board to limit his involvement. Schnatter, who owns 30.9% of the Company, subsequently filed suit against the Board alleging breaches of care and duty. Later, news reports revealed allegations against Schnatter for inappropriate behavior that had resulted in “at least two confidential settlements.” In August 2018 and again in November, the Company reported disappointing quarterly financial results amid the continuing fallout. Recently, a former employee filed a class action lawsuit against the Company for utilizing anti-competitive “no hire” agreements prohibiting its franchisees from hiring workers from other company franchises.

The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses as well as a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, which is ongoing, and other litigation.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Papa John’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Papa John’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Papa John’s shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pzza/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
10:51pPAPA JOHN'S INVESTIGATION CONTINUED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
01/15PAPA JOHN 'L : Judge says Papa John's founder entitled to corporate records
AQ
01/04PAPA JOHN'S INVESTIGATION CONTINUED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
PR
2018PAPA JOHN 'L : Top 10 2018 blogs show industry's interest in delivery is on fire
AQ
2018TOP 10 2018 PIZZA MARKETPLACE 'READS : Predictions, problems plus Papa John's
AQ
2018PAPA JOHN 'L : new rewards program gives point-per-dollar spent
AQ
2018PAPA JOHN 'L : Forget Cryptocurrency; Papa John's Introduces “Crusto-Curre..
BU
2018PAPA JOHN'S INVESTIGATION CONTINUED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
2018COMMODITIES : Gas prices drop, but so does Papa John's value
AQ
2018PAPA JOHN 'L : loses Trian interest, report says
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 595 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 50,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 27,24
P/E ratio 2019 26,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 1 355 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Mike Nettles EVP, Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Justin Falciola SVP, Chief Analytics & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.7.66%1 355
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.98%79 746
COMPASS GROUP PLC-2.33%33 165
SODEXO6.35%15 988
DARDEN RESTAURANTS8.16%13 340
WHITBREAD3.54%11 297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.