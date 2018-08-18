PAPA JOHN'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Papa John's International, Inc. - PZZA

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Papa John's International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PZZA).

In July 2018, founder John Schnatter resigned as Chairman of the Board amid public outrage over his use of a racial slur during a conference call. Soon after, he publicly voiced regret for stepping down and a battle between he and the Board (on which he still retains a seat) began over the Board's efforts to limit his involvement with the Company. Schnatter filed suit against the Company seeking documents related to his removal, accusing the board of staging a possible "coup." Further, a July 19, 2018 Forbes report highlighted "Papa John's Toxic Culture," stating that "Schnatter's alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements," based on "interviews with 37 current and former Papa John's employees—including numerous executives and board members." Recently, the Company reported a 6.1% decline in North America same-store sales, the third quarter in a row with declining sales, and quarterly revenue fell more than 5%.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Papa John's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Papa John's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

