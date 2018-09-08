Log in
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
PZZA LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Papa John’s International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PZZA

09/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from February 25, 2014 through July 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 29, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Papa John’s investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Papa John’s class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1379.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Papa John’s executives, including John H. Schnatter, engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct; (2) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 29, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1379.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 638 M
EBIT 2018 86,7 M
Net income 2018 50,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 26,09
P/E ratio 2019 24,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 1 452 M
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-18.18%1 452
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-4.48%74 012
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.69%33 289
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-3.60%26 464
SODEXO-23.11%15 013
DARDEN RESTAURANTS24.10%14 784
