PZZA LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Papa John’s International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PZZA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from
February 25, 2014 through July 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”)
of the important October 29, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class
action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Papa John’s investors
under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Papa John’s executives, including John H. Schnatter, engaged
in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace
conduct; (2) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was
inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing
conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business
and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened
regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa
John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit
claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 29, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
