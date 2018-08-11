Papa John 'l : Announces Assistance Program for North America Franchisees

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced a new
assistance program for its franchisees in the United States and Canada.
This program has the full support of the Company’s Franchise Advisory
Council (FAC) and the Papa John’s Franchise Association (PJFA), and
follows conversations with representatives from the FAC and PJFA to help
address the sales and operating challenges following comments made by
the Company’s founder.
“People are at the heart of our business, and this program is one of
many actions we are taking to prioritize our team, address the recent
challenges and move Papa John’s forward,” said Steve Ritchie, President
and CEO of Papa John’s. “I appreciate the open conversation that we have
had with our franchisees and the support they have extended, both on
this agreement and on the broader operating initiatives we are pursuing
to improve performance and build a better future for our company and our
stakeholders.”
Bill Green, Chairman of the Papa John’s FAC, said, “We applaud the
actions taken by the Company to define the future for the Papa John’s
brand. The full FAC supports this collaborative agreement as well as
other new marketing, technology and operational initiatives the Company
is taking to move the brand forward.”
Vaughn Frey, President of PJFA, said, “We believe it is time for the
founder to move on. Steve is pursuing the right initiatives to
reinvigorate growth and recognizes the importance of working together to
move forward successfully. We appreciate the assistance being extended
to our franchisees and believe the assistance program will help mitigate
the impact that the founder’s inexcusable words and actions have had on
franchisees.”
The assistance program for domestic franchisees includes certain
reductions in royalties, food-service pricing and online fees through
2018. In addition, funds will be provided to support new marketing and
re-imaging initiatives consistent with the Company’s new brand
direction. Total costs for the assistance program are consistent with
the Company’s previously provided outlook as announced on August 7, 2018.
About Papa John’s
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc.
(NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In
2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality
among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index
(ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's
No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the
American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit
Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.
