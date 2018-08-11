Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Papa John 'l : Announces Assistance Program for North America Franchisees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 12:20am CEST

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced a new assistance program for its franchisees in the United States and Canada. This program has the full support of the Company’s Franchise Advisory Council (FAC) and the Papa John’s Franchise Association (PJFA), and follows conversations with representatives from the FAC and PJFA to help address the sales and operating challenges following comments made by the Company’s founder.

“People are at the heart of our business, and this program is one of many actions we are taking to prioritize our team, address the recent challenges and move Papa John’s forward,” said Steve Ritchie, President and CEO of Papa John’s. “I appreciate the open conversation that we have had with our franchisees and the support they have extended, both on this agreement and on the broader operating initiatives we are pursuing to improve performance and build a better future for our company and our stakeholders.”

Bill Green, Chairman of the Papa John’s FAC, said, “We applaud the actions taken by the Company to define the future for the Papa John’s brand. The full FAC supports this collaborative agreement as well as other new marketing, technology and operational initiatives the Company is taking to move the brand forward.”

Vaughn Frey, President of PJFA, said, “We believe it is time for the founder to move on. Steve is pursuing the right initiatives to reinvigorate growth and recognizes the importance of working together to move forward successfully. We appreciate the assistance being extended to our franchisees and believe the assistance program will help mitigate the impact that the founder’s inexcusable words and actions have had on franchisees.”

The assistance program for domestic franchisees includes certain reductions in royalties, food-service pricing and online fees through 2018. In addition, funds will be provided to support new marketing and re-imaging initiatives consistent with the Company’s new brand direction. Total costs for the assistance program are consistent with the Company’s previously provided outlook as announced on August 7, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other company communications constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may relate to projections or guidance concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, contingent liabilities, resolution of litigation, commodity costs, profit margins, unit growth, unit level performance, capital expenditures, corporate governance, shareholder and other stakeholder engagement, potential future board composition, strategic decisions and actions, the ongoing cultural audit and investigation, share repurchases, dividends, effective tax rates, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Job Act and the adoption of new accounting standards, and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Our risk factors are discussed in detail in “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as updated by “Part II. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended July 1, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
12:20aPAPA JOHN 'L : Announces Assistance Program for North America Franchisees
BU
08/10PAPA JOHN 'L : Check out the latest Macon County restaurant inspection scores, J..
AQ
08/10PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Papa John’s and Michael Kors
AC
08/09PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of I..
AC
08/09MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Announces an Investigation Against Papa John's International..
PR
08/08PAPA JOHN 'L : Ball State sees large response after Papa John's decision
AQ
08/08PAPA JOHN 'L : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results and Updates 2018 Outlook
AQ
08/08PAPA JOHN 'L : growing rift with founder casts doubts on recovery
RE
08/08PAPA JOHN&RSQUO;S : 'Actions of 1 person' could cost brand $50 million this year
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10PAPA JOHN'S : An Update On The Bull Thesis 
08/08Analysts gloomy on Papa John's International 
08/08PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/8/2018) 
08/08S&P 500 Nears Record High (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/08WALL STREET BREAKFAST : S&P 500 Nears Record High 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 637 M
EBIT 2018 86,7 M
Net income 2018 50,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 23,55
P/E ratio 2019 21,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 1 254 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 55,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-26.13%1 254
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.59%69 546
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.94%33 751
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC5.93%29 061
SODEXO-14.95%16 160
DARDEN RESTAURANTS13.96%13 575
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.