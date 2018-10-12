Papa John 'l : Announces New Organizational Structure and Executive Promotions and Appointments

New Structure Designed to Improve Customer Experience and Drive Growth

Mike Nettles Appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Operating & Growth Officer

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced a new organizational structure consistent with the strategy laid out earlier this year to improve the experience that customers have with Papa John’s and accelerate growth. As part of the changes, the Company has established dedicated roles and responsibilities around each consumer touch point and has consolidated the line of reporting for these roles under a new Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Growth Officer position, which will be held by Mike Nettles. Mr. Nettles was most recently Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer.

Steve Ritchie, President and CEO of Papa John’s, said, “Improving how we engage with our customers is core to the new operating priorities announced earlier this year. By aligning our leadership structure around the customer experience, our team’s diverse talents will be leveraged to drive enterprise-wide change and pioneer new innovations that accelerate the Company’s growth. Since joining last year, Mike has significantly elevated the consumer experience across our digital and mobile platforms. His promotion and the other appointments announced today reflect the strong contributions these executives have made to Papa John’s and our belief that, in their new roles, they can propel our success even further.”

Mr. Nettles has more than 28 years of restaurant industry and technology experience. He joined Papa John’s in 2017 as Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer. During his time at Papa John’s, Mr. Nettles has developed a multi-year, customer-centric strategy to transform Papa John’s technology into an industry-leading platform. Under his leadership, Papa John’s mobile apps have become highly rated in both app stores (4.7 on iOS and 4.4 on Android), the Company has established new ordering partnerships, including Facebook Instant Ordering, Amazon Alexa, and DoorDash, and Papa John’s has established key data and analytics capabilities to improve store operations and better inform customer engagement.

As part of the new organizational structure, Papa John’s announced the following executive appointments, all of which will report to Mr. Nettles. The changes are effective immediately:

Justin Falciola has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer. Mr. Falciola most recently served as Vice President, Global Enterprise Architecture.

Anne Fischer has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Ms. Fischer most recently served as Vice President, Product Management.

Paul Fabre has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Menu Strategy and Innovation. Mr. Fabre most recently served as Vice President, R&D and Quality Assurance.

Melissa Richards-Person has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer. Ms. Richards-Person most recently served as Vice President, Global Brand Strategy and Consumer Connections.

Additional Information About Mike Nettles

Prior to Papa John’s, Mr. Nettles served as Vice President of Enterprise Architecture and IT Strategy at Panera Bread Company. Previously, he served as the Chief Technology Officer at DiningIn Inc. He also held positions with Torex and Brinker International and was the Co-Founder of eMac Digital/Savista and the Founder and Principal of Red Chair Ventures LLC.

