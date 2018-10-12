Papa John 'l : Announces New Organizational Structure and Executive Promotions and Appointments

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced a new
organizational structure consistent with the strategy laid out earlier
this year to improve the experience that customers have with Papa John’s
and accelerate growth. As part of the changes, the Company has
established dedicated roles and responsibilities around each consumer
touch point and has consolidated the line of reporting for these roles
under a new Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Growth Officer
position, which will be held by Mike Nettles. Mr. Nettles was most
recently Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer.
Steve Ritchie, President and CEO of Papa John’s, said, “Improving how we
engage with our customers is core to the new operating priorities
announced earlier this year. By aligning our leadership structure around
the customer experience, our team’s diverse talents will be leveraged to
drive enterprise-wide change and pioneer new innovations that accelerate
the Company’s growth. Since joining last year, Mike has significantly
elevated the consumer experience across our digital and mobile
platforms. His promotion and the other appointments announced today
reflect the strong contributions these executives have made to Papa
John’s and our belief that, in their new roles, they can propel our
success even further.”
Mr. Nettles has more than 28 years of restaurant industry and technology
experience. He joined Papa John’s in 2017 as Senior Vice President,
Chief Information and Digital Officer. During his time at Papa John’s,
Mr. Nettles has developed a multi-year, customer-centric strategy to
transform Papa John’s technology into an industry-leading platform.
Under his leadership, Papa John’s mobile apps have become highly rated
in both app stores (4.7 on iOS and 4.4 on Android), the Company has
established new ordering partnerships, including Facebook Instant
Ordering, Amazon Alexa, and DoorDash, and Papa John’s has established
key data and analytics capabilities to improve store operations and
better inform customer engagement.
As part of the new organizational structure, Papa John’s announced the
following executive appointments, all of which will report to Mr.
Nettles. The changes are effective immediately:
-
Justin Falciola has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief
Analytics and Technology Officer. Mr. Falciola most recently served as
Vice President, Global Enterprise Architecture.
-
Anne Fischer has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Customer
Experience. Ms. Fischer most recently served as Vice President,
Product Management.
-
Paul Fabre has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Menu Strategy
and Innovation. Mr. Fabre most recently served as Vice President, R&D
and Quality Assurance.
-
Melissa Richards-Person has been promoted to Senior Vice President,
Chief Brand Officer. Ms. Richards-Person most recently served as Vice
President, Global Brand Strategy and Consumer Connections.
Additional Information About Mike Nettles
Prior to Papa John’s, Mr. Nettles served as Vice President of Enterprise
Architecture and IT Strategy at Panera Bread Company. Previously, he
served as the Chief Technology Officer at DiningIn Inc. He also held
positions with Torex and Brinker International and was the Co-Founder of
eMac Digital/Savista and the Founder and Principal of Red Chair Ventures
LLC.
About Papa John’s
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc.
(NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In
2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality
among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index
(ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's
No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the
American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about
the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release and other company
communications constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as
“expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,”
“forecast,” “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking
statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor
protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such
forward-looking statements may relate to projections or guidance
concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, sales
growth, profit margins, unit growth, unit level performance, management
decisions and actions, changes to our current business plan, management
performance, and improvements to our digital technology and the customer
experience. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are
difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.
Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those
matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Our
risk factors are discussed in detail in “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk
Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2017, as updated by “Part II. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in
our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended July 1,
2018. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or
otherwise, except as required by law.
