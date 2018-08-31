Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Papa John 'l : Founder sues Papa John's board to stop 'irreparable harm'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 04:37pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: John Schnatter, founder of Papa John's Pizza, arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The founder and largest shareholder of Papa John's International Inc sued the pizza chain's board and chief executive late on Thursday to stop what he described as "the irreparable harm" they are causing the company, according to a court filing.

John Schnatter has been in an escalating battle with the company's board since he stepped down as chairman in July after he said reports that he used a racial slur during a media training call were true.

Schnatter is suing the board and CEO Steve Ritchie "to stop the irreparable harm those individuals are causing due to their repeated, and ongoing, breaches of the duties of loyalty and care they owe to the company," according to a statement from Schnatter.

Papa John's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit filed was under seal in Delaware's Court of Chancery, and Schnatter asked the court to expedite the case.

On Thursday, the company criticized Schnatter publicly for attending a meeting in July about a potential deal with hamburger chain Wendy's Co without Ritchie present, as the board had instructed.

Shares of Papa John's were up 0.9 percent at $46.50 (35.75 pounds) on Friday.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Tom Hals

Stocks treated in this article : Papa John's Int'l, Inc., Wendys Co
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. 0.85% 46.59 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
WENDYS CO 0.26% 17.66 Delayed Quote.7.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
04:37pPAPA JOHN 'L : Founder sues Papa John's board to stop 'irreparable harm'
RE
03:45pPAPA JOHN 'L : Independent special committee of papa john's board of directors i..
AQ
03:35pPAPA JOHN 'L : Class action suit alleges Papa John's had sexual harassment probl..
AQ
02:46aIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
08/30PAPA JOHN'S CRITICIZES FOUNDER FOR R : letter
RE
08/30PAPA JOHN 'L : criticises founder for restaurant merger meeting - letter
RE
08/30PAPA JOHN 'L : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies I..
PR
08/30Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pa..
BU
08/30PAPA JOHN 'L : Independent Special Committee of Papa John’s Board of Direc..
BU
08/29PAPA JOHN 'L : location removed from campus
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:47aPapa John's says Schnatter went rogue with Wendy's meeting 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/30Papa John's board rejects Schnatter claims 
08/29Schantter accuses Papa John's management team of misconduct 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 639 M
EBIT 2018 86,7 M
Net income 2018 50,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 26,20
P/E ratio 2019 24,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 1 472 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 50,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-17.80%1 449
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-7.54%71 570
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.56%34 910
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-3.57%27 435
SODEXO-18.34%16 612
DARDEN RESTAURANTS19.64%14 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.