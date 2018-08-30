Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Papa John 'l : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - October 29, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Papa John's International, Inc. ("Papa John" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:  PZZA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John securities between February 25, 2014, through July 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/pzza.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter ("Schnatter"), had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (2) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 10, 2018, post-market, and July 11, 2018, media outlets reported that Papa John's founder, Defendant Schnatter, had used a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. Following this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 4.84%, to close at $48.33 per share on July 11, 2018. Later that day, Papa John's announced Schnatter's resignation as chairman of Papa John's board. 

Then, on July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled "The Inside Story of Papa John's Toxic Culture."  Citing "interviews with 37 current and former Papa John's employees—including numerous executives and board members," the Forbes article reported that "Schnatter's alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements."  The Forbes article further reported that "[t]o protect himself, Schnatter . . . installed loyalists in the firm's top ranks, who enabled its 'bro' culture." Following this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.60 per share, or 4.85%, to close at $51.00 per share on July 19, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/pzza or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Papa John you have until October 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-papa-johns-international-inc-pzza-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline--october-29-2018-300705052.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
09:17pPAPA JOHN 'L : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies I..
PR
09:14pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pa..
BU
12:49aPAPA JOHN 'L : Independent Special Committee of Papa John’s Board of Direc..
BU
08/29PAPA JOHN 'L : location removed from campus
AQ
08/29PAPA JOHN 'L : `s International Celebrates First Restaurant in Almaty, Kazakhsta..
AQ
08/29PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER ACCUSES CEO'S TE : letter
RE
08/29PAPA JOHN 'L : founder accuses CEO's team of misconduct - letter
RE
08/28PAPA JOHN 'L : Jettisoning Papa Johns seems logical, so why not do it?
AQ
08/28PAPA JOHN 'L : opens 1st Kazakhstan location
AQ
08/28PAPA JOHN 'L : International Celebrates First Restaurant in Almaty, Kazakhstan
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:57aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
03:29aPapa John's board rejects Schnatter claims 
08/29Schantter accuses Papa John's management team of misconduct 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada Eager To Seal Trade Pact 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.