Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.

(PZZA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Papa John 'l : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 04:53pm EST

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at market close with a conference call to follow to discuss these results and the 2019 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at www.papajohns.com or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 1399707. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website.

About Papa John's:

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
05:15pPAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pPAPA JOHN 'L : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Confe..
BU
02/18PAPA JOHN 'L : founder Schnatter says he welcomes hedge fund Starboard
RE
02/18PAPA JOHN 'L : Traders give Papa John's, cheese producers most Valentine's Week ..
AQ
02/18PAPA JOHN 'L : And purdue university global partner to deliver first-of-its-kind..
AQ
02/13PAPA JOHN 'L : and Purdue University Global Partner to Deliver First-of-its-Kind..
BU
02/11PAPA JOHN 'L : Numbers looking good for Domino's, Papa John's, Papa Murphy's, Pi..
AQ
02/08PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06PAPA JOHN'S CEO : John Schnatter still 'believes in the core values of the brand..
AQ
02/06PAPA JOHN 'L : CEO 'very hopeful' brand's founder will be back
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 593 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 21,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 76,71
P/E ratio 2019 36,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 1 428 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Mike Nettles EVP, Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Justin Falciola SVP, Chief Analytics & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.13.69%1 428
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.80%87 935
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.88%35 407
SODEXO6.12%15 819
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.12.28%13 848
WHITBREAD8.43%11 597
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.