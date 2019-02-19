Papa John 'l : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Papa
John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its fourth
quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 26,
2019 at market close with a conference call to follow to discuss these
results and the 2019 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors may access the
live webcast at www.papajohns.com
or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189
(International). The conference ID is 1399707. A replay of the call will
be available at the Company’s website.
About Papa John's:
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company.
In 2018, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service
quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer
Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 17 of the past 19 years, consumers have
rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza
chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order
pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.
