Papa John 'l : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at market close with a conference call to follow to discuss these results and the 2019 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at www.papajohns.com or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 1399707. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website.

