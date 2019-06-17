Papa John 'l : Shaquille O'Neal, Papa John's Board of Directors Member, Invests in Nine Restaurants in Atlanta

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Board of Directors member
Shaquille O’Neal has closed on an investment in nine Atlanta-based Papa
John’s restaurants. These existing Papa John’s stores include one
newly-remodeled location featuring design elements selected by O’Neal
himself, including his signature on the front of the building and his
legendary size 22 footprints at the front door.
Shaquille O’Neal’s store located at 990 State St. NW on Georgia Tech University’s Campus near the TNT Studios where O’Neal films during the NBA season underwent a remodeling effort in celebration of the agreement.(Photo: Business Wire)
“I am thrilled to be taking my investment in Papa John’s to the next
level,” O’Neal said. “My investment shows my commitment to the company
and was a natural fit. I’ve been a fan of Papa John’s pizza since my
days playing basketball at LSU. I could not be prouder of what we have
in store for Atlanta as we strive to deliver the city a great pizza
experience.”
The 990 State Street NW store located on Georgia Tech University’s main
campus near the TNT Studios where O’Neal films during the NBA season
underwent a remodeling effort in celebration of the agreement. Customers
can expect to see subtle elements designed by Shaq, such as
basketball-inspired pizza art, O’Neal’s signature and footprints, and a
custom “444-SHAQ” phone number.
The basketball legend’s investment in nine Atlanta-based Papa John’s
franchises further signals O’Neal’s desire to be a “triple threat” for
the company as Board of Directors member, soon-to-be brand ambassador,
and now, a franchise investor. O’Neal and the brand share an unwavering
commitment to enhancing their local communities, while continuing to
provide customers with the highest quality ingredients, products and
service.
“Papa John’s franchisees are entrepreneurs who have a shared passion for
pizza and the communities they serve. Shaquille is no exception,” Steve
Ritchie, CEO of Papa John’s, said. “Shaquille’s experience in the
restaurant industry and his love for our products make him a welcome
addition to our team.”
O’Neal’s Store Locations are:
-
990 State St. Northwest, Atlanta, Ga. 30318
-
561 Forest Pkwy., Forest Park, Ga. 30297
-
5658 Riverdale Rd., College Park, Ga. 30349
-
745 HWY 138 Riverdale, Ga. 30274
-
2075 Mt Zion Rd., Morrow, Ga. 30260
-
5582 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, Ga. 30281
-
205 Racetrack Rd., McDonough, Ga. 30252
