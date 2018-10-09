Log in
Papa John 'l : Trian Fund evaluates takeover bid for Papa John's - WSJ

10/09/2018 | 01:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Papa John's store in Westminster

(Reuters) - Nelson Peltz' Trian Fund Management LP is evaluating a takeover bid for Papa John's International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The activist hedge fund recently contacted the pizza chain to collect information as it explores a possible bid, according to the report. https://on.wsj.com/2yavgV0

The world's third-largest pizza delivery company had reached out to potential acquirers for offers, Reuters reported last month.

Shares of the company were up 12.6 percent in extended trading.

Papa John's has come under pressure from founder John Schnatter, who resigned as chairman in July following reports that he used a racial slur on a media training conference call. Since then, Schnatter has been seeking ways to regain control.

Papa John's and Trian Fund declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 638 M
EBIT 2018 86,7 M
Net income 2018 50,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 28,61
P/E ratio 2019 26,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 1 592 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
