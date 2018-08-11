Log in
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. (PZZA)
Papa John 'l : cuts costs for North America franchisees as sales fall

08/11/2018 | 01:33am CEST
The Papa John's store in Westminster

(Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc on Friday said it would lower royalties and fees charged to its U.S. and Canadian franchisees as sales at the U.S. pizza chain decline following the acrimonious exit of it founder.

The company will cut royalties, food-service pricing and online fees through 2018, while also funding the rebranding of the chain.

This comes days after the company said its North American comparable sales for July had fallen 10.5 percent and would continue falling in the coming months.

Founder John Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board in July following reports that he had used a racial slur on a media training conference call.

"We appreciate the assistance being extended to our franchisees and believe the assistance program will help mitigate the impact that the founder's inexcusable words and actions have had on franchisees," Vaughn Frey, president of Papa John's Franchise Association said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 637 M
EBIT 2018 86,7 M
Net income 2018 50,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 23,55
P/E ratio 2019 21,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 1 254 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 55,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Faulkner Kirtley Chairman
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Mike Nettles Chief Information & Digital Officer
Mark S. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.-26.13%1 254
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.59%69 546
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.94%33 751
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC5.93%29 061
SODEXO-14.95%16 160
DARDEN RESTAURANTS13.96%13 575
