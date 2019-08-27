Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Papa John's Int'l, Inc.    PZZA

PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.

(PZZA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Papa John 'l : hires Arby's head as CEO to turnaround struggling pizza chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:10am EDT
The Papa John's store in Westminster

(Reuters) - Papa John's International Inc on Tuesday named Arby's Restaurant Group Inc President Rob Lynch as its chief executive officer, replacing Steve Ritchie barely 19 months after he took the role, sending the shares of the world's third largest pizza chain up 3%.

A former marketing executive at Yum Brands' Taco Bell and Procter & Gamble Co, Lynch will be tasked with turning around the company's struggling sales as it fights to get past the negative publicity surrounding its founder John Schnatter.

Schnatter resigned as CEO in 2017 after he came under fire for criticizing the National Football League's leadership over national anthem protests by players, giving the role to Ritchie.

Hedge fund Starboard Value LP too has been pushing for a turnaround in sales after taking a stake in the company, which was worth $200 million in February. Papa John's chose Starboard over a rival offer from Schnatter.

"(Lynch's) proven record transforming organizations and realizing the growth potential of differentiated brands is ideally suited for Papa John's as the company sets forth on its next chapter," the company's chairman and Starboard CEO Jeff Smith said.

In a separate statement, Inspire Brands, the company that owns Arby's, said the sandwich chain's marketing head Jim Taylor would take over as president.

Lynch's appointment was reported by Bloomberg late on Monday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
08:10aPAPA JOHN 'L : hires Arby's head as CEO to turnaround struggling pizza chain
RE
07:24aPAPA JOHN 'L : Appoints Proven, Transformational Leader Rob Lynch as President a..
BU
08/26PAPA JOHN'S SET TO APPOINT ARBY'S PR : Bloomberg
RE
08/26Papa John's set to appoint Arby's President Lynch as CEO - Bloomberg
RE
08/26PAPA JOHN 'L : Schnatter divests of 250K Papa John's shares
AQ
08/21RESEARCH : When leadership scandals crush or help save careers
AQ
08/19PAPA JOHN 'L : International announces camp + king as its creative agency of rec..
AQ
08/12PAPA JOHN 'L : Announces second quarter 2019 results and updates 2019 outlook
AQ
08/12PAPA JOHN 'L : Announces quarterly dividend
AQ
08/09PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 583 M
EBIT 2019 73,9 M
Net income 2019 3,96 M
Debt 2019 366 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 -2 191x
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 1 393 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 53,75  $
Last Close Price 43,82  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve M. Ritchie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Mike Nettles EVP, Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Justin Falciola SVP, Chief Analytics & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC.10.07%1 393
STARBUCKS CORPORATION47.05%115 511
COMPASS GROUP PLC24.24%39 779
SODEXO14.08%16 530
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.37%14 885
WHITBREAD-6.62%6 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group