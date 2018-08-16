NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Papa John's International, Inc. ("Papa John's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PZZA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Papa John's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 10, 2018, post-market, and July 11, 2018, media outlets reported that the Company's founder, John Schnatter, had used a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 4.84%, to close at $48.33 per share on July 11, 2018. Later that day, Papa John's announced Schnatter's resignation as chairman of the Company's board. Then, on July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled "The Inside Story of Papa John's Toxic Culture." Citing "interviews with 37 current and former Papa John's employees?including numerous executives and board members," the Forbes article reported that "Schnatter's alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements." On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.60, or 4.85%, to close at $51.00 per share on July 19, 2018.

