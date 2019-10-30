Log in
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Papa John International : Announces Quarterly Dividend

0
10/30/2019

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable November 22, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2019. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.90 per common share.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Part I. Item 1A. - Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, as updated by “Part II. Item 1A – Risk Factors” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as well as subsequent filings. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.papajohns.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 586 M
EBIT 2019 75,9 M
Net income 2019 -1,03 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 -175x
P/E ratio 2020 69,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 1 889 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 60,64  $
Last Close Price 59,42  $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Independent Chairman
Mike Nettles EVP, Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Joseph H. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Justin Falciola SVP, Chief Analytics & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.49.26%1 889
STARBUCKS CORPORATION30.64%100 704
COMPASS GROUP PLC22.79%41 417
SODEXO9.92%15 903
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.13.91%13 946
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 420
