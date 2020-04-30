Papa John International : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Log in
04/30/2020 | 06:26pm EDT

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2020. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.90 per common share.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Part I. Item 1A. - Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.papajohns.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 658 M
EBIT 2020 97,0 M
Net income 2020 34,8 M
Debt 2020 332 M
Yield 2020 1,24%
P/E ratio 2020 62,5x
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 2 322 M
Chart PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Papa John's International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 70,92  $
Last Close Price 71,92  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Chad Smith Chairman
Jack Harold Swaysland Chief Operating Officer-International & Senior VP
Steven R. Coke Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Justin Falciola Chief Insights & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.81%2 332
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-12.58%90 211
COMPASS GROUP PLC-24.95%28 000
SODEXO-29.33%11 803
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-28.25%10 066
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-3.31%3 205
